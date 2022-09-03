East Carolina football believed it had tied its season-opening game against NC State on a Rahjai Harris 3-yard touchdown run, with the extra point pending.

And it was missed.

Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed the extra point wide left, which kept NC State's lead at 21-20 with 2:58 left at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

Then, Daffer missed a 41-yard field goal wide right with five seconds left as the Wolfpack escaped Greenville with a Week 1 victory.

Daffer doesn't get full blame on the extra point; the ball had the laces pointed toward him, a no-no for kickers no matter the distance. Still, Daffer is charged with the miss.

ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler reported at the start of ECU's next drive that Daffer was ready for a possible game winner.

The Pirates drove from their own 26 to the NC State 23 before Daffer's field goal attempt. NC State called timeout with nine seconds left as the Pirates rushed their field goal team onto the field as the clock rolled.

The kick fluttered to the right, and NC State celebrated.

Daffer was one of the AAC's best kickers last season, making 19-of-23 field goal attempts as a freshman. The Wilmington native was also 39-of-41 in extra points.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: East Carolina kicker Owen Daffer misses extra point, potential game-winning field goal late vs NC State