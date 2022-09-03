ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

East Carolina kicker Owen Daffer misses extra point, potential game-winning field goal late vs NC State

By Nick Gray, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgJME_0hhBnYu900

East Carolina football believed it had tied its season-opening game against NC State on a Rahjai Harris 3-yard touchdown run, with the extra point pending.

And it was missed.

Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed the extra point wide left, which kept NC State's lead at 21-20 with 2:58 left at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

Then, Daffer missed a 41-yard field goal wide right with five seconds left as the Wolfpack escaped Greenville with a Week 1 victory.

Daffer doesn't get full blame on the extra point; the ball had the laces pointed toward him, a no-no for kickers no matter the distance. Still, Daffer is charged with the miss.

GAME RECAP: NC State survives last-second field goal attempt against ECU

CHAOTIC 4TH QUARTER: See NC State football fail twice near goal line in fourth-quarter chaos vs. East Carolina

ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler reported at the start of ECU's next drive that Daffer was ready for a possible game winner.

The Pirates drove from their own 26 to the NC State 23 before Daffer's field goal attempt. NC State called timeout with nine seconds left as the Pirates rushed their field goal team onto the field as the clock rolled.

The kick fluttered to the right, and NC State celebrated.

Daffer was one of the AAC's best kickers last season, making 19-of-23 field goal attempts as a freshman. The Wilmington native was also 39-of-41 in extra points.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: East Carolina kicker Owen Daffer misses extra point, potential game-winning field goal late vs NC State

Comments / 3

Related
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Greenville, NC
Football
cbs17

NC State coach Doeren speaks after narrow win over ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is happy his team won on Saturday but knows his team was very fortunate to come out on top. Doeren touched on several topics today including updating injuries to Trent Pennix and Payton Wilson. Also, did the Pack practice...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#East Carolina#Kickers#Potential Game#American Football#College Football#Dowdy Ficklen Stadium#Cfb#Pointsbet
thewashingtondailynews.com

40 years has passed since National Spinning fire

Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Wake County high school student seriously injured in crash: police

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police. This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive. Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy