Big Ten football standings 2022 season: Where each team stands in conference

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Here are the Big Ten football standings for the 2022 season , updated each week.

The division winners will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 12th annual Big Ten championship game December 3.

The Michigan Wolverines are the defending champion in the East Division; the Iowa Hawkeyes are the defending champion in the West Division. Michigan trounced Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten title game, 42-3. Check out the Free Press' book commemorating the Wolverines' first Big Ten championship in nearly two decades.

Michigan will face challenges from the Michigan State Spartans , Ohio State Buckeyes, Wisconsin Badgers and the rest of the league. See how every team is faring this season and view the the entire Big Ten schedule .

Big Ten East Division

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
Michigan 0-0 1-0
Mich. St. 0-0 1-0
Ohio St. 0-0 1-0
Penn St. 1-0 1-0
Indiana 1-0 1-0
Rutgers 0-0 1-0
Maryland 0-0 1-0

Big Ten West Division

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
Northwestern 1-0 1-0
Minnesota 0-0 1-0
Iowa 0-0 1-0
Wisconsin 0-0 1-0
Illinois 0-1 1-1
Nebraska 0-1 1-1
Purdue 0-1 0-1

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten football standings 2022 season: Where each team stands in conference

