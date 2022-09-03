A look at Texas Tech football opponents, 2022 schedule, TV information and more

The Texas Tech Red Raiders open the 2022 season against FCS foe Murray State in Lubbock Saturday, Sept. 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texas Tech football team, all in one place.

2022 Texas Tech football schedule

What does the Texas Tech football fan have to look forward to this NCAA football season (besides great Texas Tech football cartoons featured in the Lubbock A-J)? Here's the schedule:

Sept: 3: vs. Murray State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Analysis: How Texas Tech-Murray State matchup

Game Feature: Time in D-II and the NJCAA prepared Dennis Wilburn for his shot in the Big 12

Sept. 17: vs. NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 24: vs. Texas, TBD

Oct. 1: at Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 8: vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Oct. 22: vs. West Virginia, TBD

Oct. 29: at Baylor, TBD

Nov. 5: at TCU, TBD

Nov. 12: vs. Kansas, TBD

Nov. 19: at Iowa State, TBD

Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma, TBD

2022 Texas Tech football position previews

Quarterbacks: Here's a look at the Texas Tech quarterback position depth chart

Running backs: Texas Tech running backs depth chart, analysis

Receivers: Texas Tech receivers depth chart, position analysis

Offensive line: Texas Tech offensive line depth chart, analysis

Defensive line: Texas Tech defensive line depth chart, analysis

Defensive backs: Texas Tech football's defensive backs depth chart, position analysis

Special teams: Tech special teams depth chart, analysis

More 2022 Texas Tech football

Red Raider tailgating guide: Here's what you should know before Texas Tech's football season

Texas Tech football: Tech football project nears $75 million in donor support

NIL: Red Raiders taking level-headed approach to NIL money

Texas Tech football: Texas Tech football cartoons debut, featured in Lubbock A-J

Five questions: Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire

Patrick Mahomes: Texas Tech to induct NFL QB into its Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame

Who will start at quarterback? Tyler Shough

Live game updates