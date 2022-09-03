A look at Texas Tech football opponents, 2022 schedule, TV information and more
The Texas Tech Red Raiders open the 2022 season against FCS foe Murray State in Lubbock Saturday, Sept. 3.
Here's everything you need to know about the Texas Tech football team, all in one place.
2022 Texas Tech football schedule
What does the Texas Tech football fan have to look forward to this NCAA football season (besides great Texas Tech football cartoons featured in the Lubbock A-J)? Here's the schedule:
Sept: 3: vs. Murray State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Analysis: How Texas Tech-Murray State matchup
Game Feature: Time in D-II and the NJCAA prepared Dennis Wilburn for his shot in the Big 12
Sept. 17: vs. NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 24: vs. Texas, TBD
Oct. 1: at Kansas State, TBD
Oct. 8: vs. Oklahoma State, TBD
Oct. 22: vs. West Virginia, TBD
Oct. 29: at Baylor, TBD
Nov. 5: at TCU, TBD
Nov. 12: vs. Kansas, TBD
Nov. 19: at Iowa State, TBD
Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma, TBD
2022 Texas Tech football position previews
Quarterbacks: Here's a look at the Texas Tech quarterback position depth chart
Running backs: Texas Tech running backs depth chart, analysis
Receivers: Texas Tech receivers depth chart, position analysis
Offensive line: Texas Tech offensive line depth chart, analysis
Defensive line: Texas Tech defensive line depth chart, analysis
Defensive backs: Texas Tech football's defensive backs depth chart, position analysis
Special teams: Tech special teams depth chart, analysis
More 2022 Texas Tech football
Red Raider tailgating guide: Here's what you should know before Texas Tech's football season
Texas Tech football: Tech football project nears $75 million in donor support
NIL: Red Raiders taking level-headed approach to NIL money
Texas Tech football: Texas Tech football cartoons debut, featured in Lubbock A-J
Five questions: Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire
Patrick Mahomes: Texas Tech to induct NFL QB into its Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame
Who will start at quarterback? Tyler Shough
