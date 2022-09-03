ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A look at Texas Tech football opponents, 2022 schedule, TV information and more

By Robb Hibbard, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a67Bs_0hhBnVFy00

The Texas Tech Red Raiders open the 2022 season against FCS foe Murray State in Lubbock Saturday, Sept. 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texas Tech football team, all in one place.

2022 Texas Tech football schedule

What does the Texas Tech football fan have to look forward to this NCAA football season (besides great Texas Tech football cartoons featured in the Lubbock A-J)? Here's the schedule:

Sept: 3: vs. Murray State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Analysis: How Texas Tech-Murray State matchup

Game Feature: Time in D-II and the NJCAA prepared Dennis Wilburn for his shot in the Big 12

Sept. 17: vs. NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 24: vs. Texas, TBD

Oct. 1: at Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 8: vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Oct. 22: vs. West Virginia, TBD

Oct. 29: at Baylor, TBD

Nov. 5: at TCU, TBD

Nov. 12: vs. Kansas, TBD

Nov. 19: at Iowa State, TBD

Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma, TBD

2022 Texas Tech football position previews

Quarterbacks: Here's a look at the Texas Tech quarterback position depth chart

Running backs: Texas Tech running backs depth chart, analysis

Receivers: Texas Tech receivers depth chart, position analysis

Offensive line: Texas Tech offensive line depth chart, analysis

Defensive line: Texas Tech defensive line depth chart, analysis

Defensive backs: Texas Tech football's defensive backs depth chart, position analysis

Special teams: Tech special teams depth chart, analysis

More 2022 Texas Tech football

Red Raider tailgating guide: Here's what you should know before Texas Tech's football season

Texas Tech football: Tech football project nears $75 million in donor support

NIL: Red Raiders taking level-headed approach to NIL money

Texas Tech football: Texas Tech football cartoons debut, featured in Lubbock A-J

Five questions: Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire

Patrick Mahomes: Texas Tech to induct NFL QB into its Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame

Who will start at quarterback? Tyler Shough

Live game updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Houston vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Houston (1-0), Texas Tech (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
1077yesfm.com

The Joey McGuire Era: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

First and foremost before we go over the good and bad things about Texas Tech vs Murray State, can we be 100% sure Murray State is an opponent we can really measure our potential against? Either way we have to think about the positive and the negative even if the opponent wasn't up to par.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#College Football#American Football#Fcs#Espn Analysis#Texas Tech Murray State#Espn2#Oklahoma State#Tcu#Receivers#Red Raider
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
everythinglubbock.com

Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation

AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
AUSTIN, TX
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Plastic Pipe Manufacturer Invests $40 Million in Texas Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading manufacturer of plastic pipe plans...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze

At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street. The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building. LFR confirms that the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Weather changes ahead, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy