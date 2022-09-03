ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United v Arsenal | Players to Watch

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJjU2_0hhBnUNF00

Manchester United face Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League and here you can find our picks for players to watch.

Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday .

Both sets of teams have a number of standout players in their team with many new faces joining each side this summer .

So far this season United have won three out of their five opening games whereas Arsenal have had the perfect five wins from five to start.

Arsenal have had the much stronger start to the season with some of the better individual performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tC1RB_0hhBnUNF00

IMAGO / PA Images

However there are players to watch on both sides and the encounter will be one for everyone to watch.

United have added a number of new players this summer, one who could make his first full debut and another who could come off the bench.

However, here are our players to watch from both sides.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Sancho is the first from United that could be one to watch on Sunday.

Two goals in his last three games, Sancho is growing into his form in a United shirt.

Part of a trio in attack, Sancho is becoming a main focal point for United going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiofU_0hhBnUNF00

IMAGO / PA Images

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine is one of United’s new additions this summer.

Martinez arrived from Ajax and has already become one of Ten Hag’s focal points in defence.

Part of a new look United defence, Martinez has kept back to back clean sheets and was awarded United’s player of the month award for August.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has adapted to a new role in the last three games.

Returning to play as the central attacker for United has allowed Rashford to contribute to the teams play in better ways.

With a goal and an assist in his last three games, Rashford will be one to keep an eye on in this game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgDjK_0hhBnUNF00

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has been a standout performer for Arsenal since joining this summer from Manchester City.

Joining Arsenal has given him the chance to shine as a player, which he has already this season.

With three goals and three assists in five games, Jesus will be Arsenal’s focal point in attack against United on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has set his starting place in Arsenal’s starting eleven with some impressive performances.

The Brazilian winger has found the net three times for Arsenal already this season.

Martinelli alongside Jesus will present United with some tough defensive challenges on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbW3D_0hhBnUNF00

IMAGO / PA Images

William Saliba

Saliba is part of Arsenal’s new defensive line.

Having finally been given a chance in Arsenal’s first team, the central defender has two clean sheets to his name.

Saliba has also popped up offensively with one goal and an assist so far this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Jesus
Person
Gary Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Chelsea#Manchester City#Imago Pa Images#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy