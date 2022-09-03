ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Marcus Rashford should be "Very worried" by the arrival of Antony from Ajax.

United have had a mixed start to the season, losing their first two and winning the next three games. In the meantime, certain players have enjoyed good form while others have seen games pass them by more often than not.

Some would say Marcus Rashford falls into the latter category, despite playing out of position more recently at striker and scoring a crucial goal against Liverpool.

The club announced the signing of Antony recently, who also usually plays as a winger and many believe that the Englishman could be the one to drop out of the starting 11.

Paul Parker, who used to play as a defender for The Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, said this to MyBettingSites about the situation: "With Antony coming in now, he should be one of those players who should be very, very worried."

"Marcus Rashford was back being Marcus Rashford, tipped just back straight to it from a kind of a good but decent performance, I should say against Liverpool

"And then you’re looking for continuity, looking for consistency. And he didn’t show that he’s got it He thinks he’s a superstar already and he might need a break.

"I thought going out on loan initially wouldn’t have done him any harm, to understand what life is like awareness, maybe appreciate where he is.

"I saw something that I saw at Rashford when he first started and I think I did mention that when he did come in I saw him play, he reminded me of Ryan Giggs.

"All energy running behind everything was so much like Ryan. But as he’s gone on, he’s got lazy in the way he wants to play, doesn’t want to do that run"

The forward provided an assist for Jadon Sancho in the previous match against Leicester. It is unclear whether or not he will be in the team for Arsenal on Sunday with Antony finally ready to play.

