ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football starts USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LVun_0hhBnNRO00

OXFORD — After a long offseason of waiting, Ole Miss football finally had to start a quarterback.

Dart took Ole Miss football's first snaps in its season opener against Troy on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network). Dart spent the whole offseason competing for a starting job against sophomore Luke Altmyer to see who will replace two-year starter Matt Corral as the Rebels' signal caller.

FOOTBALL FAMILY FORTUNES:How did Charlie Weis Jr. become an SEC offensive coordinator before age 30? Ask his father

FACT OR FICTION?:Confirming — or debunking — every Ole Miss football narrative entering 2022 season

WHO WILL WIN?Predicting how every Ole Miss football game will fare in 2022

Dart transferred to the Rebels after one season at USC as part of the Rebels' No. 2 ranked transfer portal class. He threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions across six appearances as a true freshman. 247Sports rated Dart as the third-best quarterback and seventh-best overall player to change teams via the transfer portal this offseason.

Dart and Altmyer rotated first- and second-team reps in the spring and preseason. Throughout the preseason, Kiffin repeated the idea that Dart and Altmyer performed equally. Some days he thought Dart outperformed Altmyer and vice versa.

Altmyer was the Rebels' backup quarterback in 2021. The Starkville native appeared in five games, completing 20 of 37 passes for 192 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His most extended exposure came in the Sugar Bowl loss against Baylor when he played three quarters in relief for an injured Corral, throwing for 174 yards on 28 attempts.

The Rebels open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 with a home game against Troy (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Charlie Weis Jr.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy