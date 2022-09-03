Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Chautauqua’s Annual Local History Series Another Success
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum joined together to offer three programs exploring local history for the period from the 1750s to the 1850s. The programs were in support of Archaeology Month. All programs were free to attend. The first program, held Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at the...
abc57.com
Winners: 2022 Blueberry Festival VIP Family Package
Six people won a VIP Family Package to the 2022 Blueberry Festival.
whatzup.com
Plenty of appealing activities at Nappanee festival
Its slogan might be “Embrace the Pace,” but things are about to pick in the city of Nappanee. Bracing for the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival from Sept. 15-18, organizers are putting the final touches on an event that features carnival rides, vendors, entertainment, a parade, car show, and much more.
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
inkfreenews.com
Richard A. Ruhnow — UPDATED
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born April 25, 1953. He married Sheila Ruhnow; she survives in Monterey. He is also survived by his children, Matthew (Michelle) Ruhnow, Fishers, Andrew Ruhnow, Indianapolis and Troy...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Fisher
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
9/11 Memorial Ceremony Sunday In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee will host its annual ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the courthouse square in Warsaw. The ceremony has been relocated this year due to remodeling of the Center Lake Pavilion near the 9/11 Memorial. The committee will once...
panoramanow.com
Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022
Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
inkfreenews.com
Virginia Marie Good
Virginia Marie Good, 88, formerly of Etna Green, died at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Care, Warsaw. Virginia was born July 8, 1934. On Aug. 13, 1955, she married Ernest Good; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Ernest Calvin (Terrie) Good Jr....
inkfreenews.com
Mark DeWayne Sprong — UPDATED
Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School...
inkfreenews.com
Robert L. Slabaugh
Robert Lee Slabaugh, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born June 19, 1943. He is survived by two daughters, Lori Ann (James) Hapner, Milford and Anita (Javier) Espinoza, Goshen; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Louise Slabaugh, California. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake School Demolition Underway
SILVER LAKE — The top northwest corner of the old three-story Silver Lake school building was the first to be removed as demolition got underway Tuesday morning, Sept. 6. An excavator started on the corner of the school Tuesday morning and began toppling the exterior walls while also sorting debris.
inkfreenews.com
Scott Hoppas
Scott Hoppas, 55, Syracuse, died Aug. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 31, 1966. He is survived by his three daughters, Britny, Jena and Shay; six grandchildren; his father, Bob; and his brother, Dale (Deanna) Hoppas. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
inkfreenews.com
Stanford E. Peachey
Stanford E. Peachey, 62, Syracuse, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. He was born Sept. 23, 1959. He is survived by a daughter, Rena Peachey, Syracuse; a son, Shawn Kitson, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda (Jack) Watson, Bristol and Sally (Greg) Carpenter, Goshen; and a brother, Doug Peachey, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office
WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
inkfreenews.com
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE is given by the town council of the Town of Milford, Indiana, that at its regular meeting on August 31, 2022, the council approved a petition for annexation of the territory described below, all in Kosciusko County, Indiana, to the Town, namely:. a. North Park subdivision, Phase 3, as...
inkfreenews.com
Theodore E. Corrao — PENDING
Theodore E. Corrao, 76, rural Pierceton, passed away at his home on Ridinger Lake on Sept. 3, 2022. Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
WNDU
Free admission to Studebaker National Museum for annual ‘Museum Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker National Museum will be free for everyone to enjoy!. The Studebaker National Museum will be offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is part of the annual “Museum Day,” which seeks to pay homage to the Smithsonian by cutting ticket prices altogether. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
