Lala Kent Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

No bad blood here. Lala Kent shared a sweet birthday message from Ambyr Childers, who is Randall Emmett‘s ex-wife.

“Happy birthday mama!” the You actress, 34, captioned a snap of the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, via Instagram Story on Friday, September 2.

Kent shared the post to her own Story, adding, “Thank you, boo!”

Both women share children with Emmett, 51. Childers was married to the film producer from 2009 to 2017, and they share children London, 12, and Rylee, 8. The Bravo star started dating Emmett amid his split from Childers and welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021. Kent and her then-fiancé broke up in November 2021 amid cheating accusations.

Prior to their split, Childers and Kent had a public spat over sharing photos of their blended family on social media. The All My Children alum called out the Give Them Lala Beauty founder for sharing personal snaps.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” the Arizona native wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

The two have since settled their differences. The Give Them Lala author explained that while she didn’t always feel much kinship with the Ray Donovan star, her own split with the Midnight in the Switchgrass director made her reconsider some of her preconceived notions about Childers.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent explained during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

She added: “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

During the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion in January, Kent opened up about the alleged infidelity and her blindspots.

“Randall was never, ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” the Utah native claimed. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted. Because I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I know I can trust him.’”