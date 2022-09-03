ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU football highlights vs. UTEP

By Robb Hibbard and Robert Read, Oklahoman
The No. 9 Oklahoma football team opened the 2022 NCAA season against the UTEP Miners at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The Sooners finished the 2021 season 11-2, including 7-2 in the Big 12, and defeated the Oregon Ducks 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 29.

The Miners finished the 2021 season 7-6, including 4-4 in Conference USA, and lost the New Mexico Bowl to Fresno State 31-24 Dec. 18.

OU football highlights: Sooners vs. UTEP Miners

View highlights from the game below.

OU football defeats UTEP in 2022 season-opener by final score of 45-13

OU running back Marcus Major scores touchdowns on back-to-back third-quarter drives

Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis connect for another OU touchdown

OU takes a 28-10 lead right before halftime.

UTEP scores 10-straight points, coming back against Oklahoma

Gavin Freeman goes 46 yards for third Oklahoma touchdown of first quarter

The freshman Oklahoma wide receiver took his first carry as a Sooner 46 yards for the score to give OU a 21-0 lead over UTEP in the first quarter.

Dillon Gabriel connects with tight end Brayden Willis for second OU touchdown vs. UTEP

Gabriel connected with Willis off of play action for the second Oklahoma touchdown in as many drives against UTEP.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel scores first touchdown with OU football

That didn't take very long. Less than two minutes into the season-opener, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran in for a 12-yard touchdown — his first as a member of the Sooners and the first of the Brent Venables era.

