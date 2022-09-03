ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KeyBank's customer information acquired by hackers: Report

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt2SZ_0hhBmo2g00

Hackers b reached KeyBank's insurance provider in July and acquired the personal information of the bank's customers.

KeyBank confirmed to the Associated Press that its insurer, Kennesaw, Georgia-based Overby-Seawell, "suffered a cybersecurity incident that compromised data of its corporate clients." It is unclear how many customers were affected, but those affected were contacted by the bank.

The acquired information includes customers' names, addresses, mortgage account numbers, and the first eight digits of their nine-digit Social Security numbers. While the breach happened after hackers broke into Overby-Seawell's computers on July 5, KeyBank said it did not know about the incident until Aug. 4.

SAMSUNG CONFIRMS DATA BREACH INVOLVING SOME USERS' PERSONAL INFORMATION

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)
In this Jan. 22, 2008 file photo, pedestrians walk past the KeyBank Center in downtown Cleveland.


"We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals," KeyBank wrote in a letter obtained by the AP. It also encouraged the affected mortgage holder to enroll in free fraud monitoring.

KeyBank has locations in 15 states and totes assets near $200 billion.

Overby-Seawell has not made a statement regarding the matter. Its customers are banks, credit unions, property investors, and finance companies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The bank is cooperating with police to further investigate the breach.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TechCrunch

Samsung says customer data stolen in July data breach

In a brief notice, Samsung said it discovered the security incident in late-July and that an “unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” The company said it determined customer data was compromised on August 4. Samsung said Social Security numbers and credit card...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider

KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider. The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients. The hack took place on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days

The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keybank#Hackers#Fraud#Credit Unions#Insurance#The Associated Press#Social Security#The Keybank Center#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
231K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy