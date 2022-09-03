Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Ellis Zorro Aims To Show His Worth in Dec Spelman Clash at York Hall
ELLIS ZORRO VIEWS his forthcoming fight with Dec Spelman as the perfect measure of his cruiserweight credentials at a higher level. Boxxer tournament winner Zorro makes his Queensberry debut against Spelman at York Hall on September 16. Even though Spelman has recently come up from light heavyweight, the Scunthorpe man...
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Spence Possibly Facing Crawford: "Crawford's A Great Fighter, It's A Big Task"
From the moment Terence Crawford made his way to the welterweight division in 2018, Derrick James had a strong hunch that both he and his unified star, Errol Spence Jr., would eventually have to meet in the ring. Thus far, both fighters have held up their ends of the bargain....
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict
Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!
Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Double Generates Huge Spotlight on Women's Boxing
It’s typical boxing that two of the United States’ biggest stars on the ladies’ side must go overseas for the biggest fights of their careers, but in the most important year in the history of women’s boxing, former Olympic teammates Claressa Shields and Mikaela Mayer don’t care.
Boxing Scene
Sivenathi Nontshinga Inks Promotional Agreement With Eddie Hearn
Sivenathi Nontshinga has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Nontshinga (11-0 9 KOs) landed the IBF Light-Flyweight title in an epic fight of the year contender clash with Hector Flores in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night, edging out the Mexican in a rollercoaster battle fought at a relentless pace.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin On Judges For First Two Canelo Fights: "They Were Used Like Disposable Tissues"
Gennadiy Golovkin evidently is no longer harboring too much resentment about the scorecards produced in his first two fights with Canelo Alvarez. The unified middleweight titlist from Kazakhstan told the New York Post that he does not hold any outsize mistrust of the judges who will be involved in his upcoming third fight with Alvarez in a super middleweight title unification on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had
A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
Boxing Scene
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
