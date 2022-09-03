Gennadiy Golovkin evidently is no longer harboring too much resentment about the scorecards produced in his first two fights with Canelo Alvarez. The unified middleweight titlist from Kazakhstan told the New York Post that he does not hold any outsize mistrust of the judges who will be involved in his upcoming third fight with Alvarez in a super middleweight title unification on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO