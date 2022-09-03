ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision

Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ellis Zorro Aims To Show His Worth in Dec Spelman Clash at York Hall

ELLIS ZORRO VIEWS his forthcoming fight with Dec Spelman as the perfect measure of his cruiserweight credentials at a higher level. Boxxer tournament winner Zorro makes his Queensberry debut against Spelman at York Hall on September 16. Even though Spelman has recently come up from light heavyweight, the Scunthorpe man...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict

Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London

A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
WORLD
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists it is 'too much too ask' to expect Rangers to be able to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League after 4-0 defeat to Ajax

Giovanni van Bronckhorst last night insisted it was too much to ask Rangers to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League. Making a return to Europe’s elite competition after 12-year absence, the Ibrox club suffered a hammering at the hands of Ajax in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
SOCCER
Boxing Scene

WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sivenathi Nontshinga Inks Promotional Agreement With Eddie Hearn

Sivenathi Nontshinga has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Nontshinga (11-0 9 KOs) landed the IBF Light-Flyweight title in an epic fight of the year contender clash with Hector Flores in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night, edging out the Mexican in a rollercoaster battle fought at a relentless pace.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin On Judges For First Two Canelo Fights: "They Were Used Like Disposable Tissues"

Gennadiy Golovkin evidently is no longer harboring too much resentment about the scorecards produced in his first two fights with Canelo Alvarez. The unified middleweight titlist from Kazakhstan told the New York Post that he does not hold any outsize mistrust of the judges who will be involved in his upcoming third fight with Alvarez in a super middleweight title unification on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had

A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown

Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS

