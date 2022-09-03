Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Aftermath: South Dakota State
If I were not a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, I might find myself morbidly fascinated by Kirk Ferentz’s absurd attempt to play football without an offense. (And don’t let the “sure, the offense has some work to do but they’re working hard!” crowd fool you, what Iowa put out there on offense against South Dakota State was as close as you can get to fielding a team full of coached and trained Power 5 football players and yet not having an actual offense.) It is like the experts in the college football world all got together without Kirk and agreed that every football needs an offense that can move the football and score points to win football games and Kirk has single-handedly put it on himself to disprove them out of spite.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Iowa State showdown
Cy-Hawk week is in full swing. For the first time since 2018, Iowa State will be coming into Iowa City with upset on its mind. The Hawkeyes have won six straight in the series and are hoping that trend continues. The Hawkeyes are fresh off an all-time worst offensive performance and are hoping to get things right before the Cyclones arrive on Saturday.
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
Beth Goetz named Iowa's Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department has named Beth Goetz as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement was made Wednesday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. Goetz will replace Barbara Burke, who previously announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes
Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
One Eastern Iowa County is Seeing a Rise in West Nile Virus
The unofficial start to fall for a lot of midwest citizens is the day after labor day. Normally once temperatures start to drop into the lower 50s and 40s, so does the number of bugs and mosquitos you see outside. Even with fall quickly approaching we should all remember mosquitos are extremely active in the early fall months. We may be ready for bonfires, flannels, hoodies, Halloween, and football but with temperatures still being close to the 80s it's not time to ditch the bug spray just yet.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality
A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people went to the hospital, with one flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter, following a two vehicle crash. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Equinox was driving south on Linn-Jones Road, when it didn’t stop for a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. This was around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 151, and is in the area between Springville and Fairview.
UIHC to expand emergency room facilities
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have announced plans to expand their often-congested emergency room facilities. The Gazette reports that the preliminary timeline has construction on its north side beginning in February and wrapping in November 2024. Construction on the south side would start in May and finish in April 2024.
