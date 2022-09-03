The number of U.S. trademarks filed related to cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Web3 and the Metaverse since January have reportedly passed those filed in 2021. According to data compiled by intellectual property lawyer Mike Kondoudis on Tuesday, individuals and businesses filed more than 3,600 trademark applications for cryptocurrencies and crypto-related services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office as of Aug. 31, compared to 3,516 in all of 2021. In addition, Kondoudis reported that the number of NFT applications had surged even higher — more than 5,800 in 2022 compared to 2,087 in 2021 — while the number of trademark filings related to the Metaverse or Web3 had more than doubled: 1,866 in 2021 and 4,150 as of August 2022.

