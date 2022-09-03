Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
How high transaction fees are being tackled in the blockchain ecosystem
High transaction fees have been a long recurring issue for users on popular blockchain networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin during periods of increased demand. However, there are protocols, platforms and methods that help users to reduce costs. What are transaction fees?. Transaction fees are fees that users pay to send...
CoinTelegraph
What will drive crypto’s likely 2024 bull run?
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has seen tremendous growth since its inception, expanding by more than 1,200% in 2021 in total value locked (TVL) and surpassing $240 billion in invested assets. While DeFi has since dropped to around $60 billion TVL as a result of wider macroeconomic trends, such as rising inflation, the seeds are in place for DeFi to reconfigure the foundations of our financial infrastructure when the next market cycle comes.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum gone wrong? Here are 3 signs to keep an eye on during the Merge
The assumption that Ethereum will just transition to a fully functional proof-of-stake (PoS) network after the Merge somewhat ignores the risk and effort necessary to move an asset that has a $193 billion market capitalization and 400 decentralized applications (DApps). That is precisely why monitoring vital network conditions is essential...
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?
Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
CV Summit: Switzerland’s flagship blockchain and Web3 event for discovering blockchain utility
CV Summit is Switzerland’s flagship blockchain event, the epicenter of Web3, and the place where the utility of blockchain — Web3’s foundational technology — is showcased. CV Summit is less about speculation and more about action. Switzerland and its unique blend of the traditional financial world...
CoinTelegraph
PraSaga awarded U.S. patent for placing computer operating system onto the blockchain
According to a new United States Patent and Trademark Office publication on Tuesday, Swiss-based blockchain startup PraSaga has been awarded a patent placing its operating system, dubbed "SagaOS," on the blockchain. Titled "Systemic Extensible Blockchain Object Model Comprising A First-class Object Model And A Distributed Ledger Technology," the methods described in U.S. patent no. 11436039B2 relate to processing multiple message passing transactions via blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
DeData coming to Berlin for decentralizing data via blockchain
From DeFi to decentralized social media, from buying NFTs to minting a decentralized identity, Web3 has changed the way data is owned, moved and shared. But what will all these changes mean to everyday people? What does meaningful ownership of our personal data even look like? Join DeData for a deep dive into all of this and more on Sept. 12 at the DeData Salon in Berlin.
CoinTelegraph
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik reminds node operators to update client before the Bellatrix upgrade
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is reminding node operators to upgrade their clients before the Bellatrix “hard fork,” slated for Sept. 6. Buterin said that the scheduled upgrade will be the final update that prepares the Beacon Chain, the proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, for the Merge. An Ethereum client is...
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge: CoinGecko co-founder shares strategy for forked tokens
Many believe that after Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), a faction of Ether (ETH) miners will be creating a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of the network so that they can still keep mining. An executive believes that there are ways for ETH holders to take advantage of this upcoming event. In...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miner Poolin pauses BTC and ETH withdrawals, citing 'liquidity problems'
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it has temporarily suspended Bitcoin and Ether withdrawals from its wallet service due to “liquidity problems.”. In a Monday announcement, Poolin said its wallet service was “facing some liquidity problems due to recent increasing demands on...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade hiccups jangle nerves, but it’ll be right on the night
The Bellatrix upgrade preparing Ethereum for the Merge was successfully completed on Tuesday. However, concerns were raised over an almost one in ten missed block rate across the last 600 slots. The Bellatrix upgrade updated Ethereum consensus layer clients at epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain prior to the upcoming...
CoinTelegraph
ETC Group launches crypto ETP based on PoW Ethereum hard fork
ETC Group officially announced on Wednesday the launch of a new Ethereum ETP in response to the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Scheduled to occur in mid-September, the Ethereum Merge is a long-awaited consensus upgrade that is set to move the Ethereum blockchain from mining-based PoW to mining-free proof-of-stake (PoS). ETC Group’s...
CoinTelegraph
Hive Blockchain explores new mineable coins ahead of Ethereum merge
Cryptocurrency miner Hive Blockchain has been working to replace the mining of Ether (ETH) with other coins in the event of Ethereum’s upcoming transition to proof-of-stake, or PoS. The Canadian crypto mining firm has been analyzing options for mining with its GPU stash ahead of the Ethereum Merge, Hive...
CoinTelegraph
FTX to halt ETH deposit and withdrawals on Arbitrum, Solana, BSC during the Merge
Disclaimer: FTX has deleted the source tweet and updated the blog post that was the basis of the initial story. This article has been updated based on new official information to confirm that FTX will suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, and not halt the trades on the crypto exchange. While...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of September still trying to cement $20,000 as support as bears clinch control. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. Expectations already favored...
CoinTelegraph
Trademark applications for crypto, NFTs and Metaverse surge in 2022: Report
The number of U.S. trademarks filed related to cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Web3 and the Metaverse since January have reportedly passed those filed in 2021. According to data compiled by intellectual property lawyer Mike Kondoudis on Tuesday, individuals and businesses filed more than 3,600 trademark applications for cryptocurrencies and crypto-related services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office as of Aug. 31, compared to 3,516 in all of 2021. In addition, Kondoudis reported that the number of NFT applications had surged even higher — more than 5,800 in 2022 compared to 2,087 in 2021 — while the number of trademark filings related to the Metaverse or Web3 had more than doubled: 1,866 in 2021 and 4,150 as of August 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
After trading near the $20,000 level for several days, Bitcoin (BTC) turned down sharply and dropped below $19,000 on Sept. 6. The fall was not limited to the cryptocurrency markets as the United States equities markets also closed lower on Sept. 6. Risky assets have been facing selling pressure in...
CoinTelegraph
Circle co-founder says converged dollar books on Binance would be good for USDC
According to a new Twitter post, Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle, said that the recent decision by Binance to merge stablecoin dollar books is "a good thing" for USDC. "This move would lead to a gradual net share shift from USDT to BUSD and USDC," said Allaire.
CoinTelegraph
VCs pour $14.2B into crypto in H1 2022, but investments now slowing
Venture capital firms poured $14.2 billion into crypto across 725 deals in the first half of 2022, but big four accounting firm KPMG predicts investments will likely slow for the remainder of the year. According to a newly released KPMG report on Tuesday, the largest investments in H1 2022 came...
Comments / 0