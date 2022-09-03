ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Southern California wildfires grow with little containment

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Two wildfires burned out of control in the inland Southern California region on Wednesday, forcing evacuations in communities and a mountain resort area. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and quickly grew to 2,000 acres...
HEMET, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ransomware attack targeting the huge Los Angeles school district prompted an unprecedented shutdown of its computer systems as schools increasingly find themselves vulnerable to cyber breaches at the start of a new year. The attack on the Los Angeles Unified School District sounded alarms...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID positivity rates decline in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 test positivity rates have shown a significant decline over the last week, but hospitalizations have been creeping back up, according to figures released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Buttigieg visits Port of LA to announce $20M DOT investment

LOS ANGELES — With the Port of Los Angeles continuing to handle record amounts of cargo, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited San Pedro Wednesday to announce a $20 million investment that will help trucks and trains move more quickly through the country’s largest trade gateway. The grant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD classes resume after cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District was experiencing a "fairly normal school day" Tuesday following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news briefing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Fire near Big Bear Lake grows to 990 acres, 2% contained

A fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest that forced evacuations has grown to 990 acres and was 2% contained as of Wednesday morning, authorities said. The fire, dubbed the Radford Fire, was first reported Monday afternoon as burning in heavy timber north of Highway 38 and South of Big Bear.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 charged in series of daytime robberies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. What You Need To Know. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set...
GLENDALE, CA
