Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California wildfires grow with little containment
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Two wildfires burned out of control in the inland Southern California region on Wednesday, forcing evacuations in communities and a mountain resort area. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and quickly grew to 2,000 acres...
spectrumnews1.com
Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ransomware attack targeting the huge Los Angeles school district prompted an unprecedented shutdown of its computer systems as schools increasingly find themselves vulnerable to cyber breaches at the start of a new year. The attack on the Los Angeles Unified School District sounded alarms...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID positivity rates decline in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 test positivity rates have shown a significant decline over the last week, but hospitalizations have been creeping back up, according to figures released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from...
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting Tuesday
BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) — More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Buttigieg visits Port of LA to announce $20M DOT investment
LOS ANGELES — With the Port of Los Angeles continuing to handle record amounts of cargo, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited San Pedro Wednesday to announce a $20 million investment that will help trucks and trains move more quickly through the country’s largest trade gateway. The grant...
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD classes resume after cyberattack
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District was experiencing a "fairly normal school day" Tuesday following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news briefing.
spectrumnews1.com
Fire near Big Bear Lake grows to 990 acres, 2% contained
A fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest that forced evacuations has grown to 990 acres and was 2% contained as of Wednesday morning, authorities said. The fire, dubbed the Radford Fire, was first reported Monday afternoon as burning in heavy timber north of Highway 38 and South of Big Bear.
spectrumnews1.com
2 charged in series of daytime robberies
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. What You Need To Know. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 10 more COVID deaths; new booster shots now available
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths and more than 1,700 new infections Wednesday, while a newly approved vaccine booster shot targeting the omicron variant of the virus started being offered in the county. What You Need To Know. The 10 new fatalities lifted...
Comments / 0