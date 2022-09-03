Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WBOC
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Police locate two suspect vehicles in August fatal hit and run in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have located two vehicles of interest in connection to a fatal hit and run last month. Police have identified two vehicles in close proximity to a crash that happened at around 3:40 a.m. on August 16th. Video surveillance and forensic analysis of vehicle debris at the scene identified two vehicles as a white 2009 Ford Edge and a red/orange 2019 Kia Soul. The drivers of the two vehicles are reportedly cooperating with police as the investigation continues.
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WMDT.com
Weekend Shooting At DSU Sends Two to the Hospital
DOVER, De – Over the weekend an incident took place at Delaware State University. At the time of the incident, not much was revealed, but on Tuesday, September 6th the University held a virtual forum to discuss what took place. According to DSU’s Chief of Police, Bobbie Cummings, “a...
WBOC
Dover Man Shot Leaving Magnolia Party
MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Dover man was shot leaving a party in the Magnolia area early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say that a 37-year-old man was leaving a party on the 100 block of Orange St., just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in his lower extremity by an unknown person.
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen from Bear in custody after leading trooper on chase in stolen SUV
A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV. A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
Police Investigating Hit and Run in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – Police are investigating after a 68-year-old man from Coatesville Pennsylvania was killed...
23-Year-Old Killed After Moped Entered Opposite Lane of Traffic in Milton
MILTON, DE – a 23-year-old moped rider was struck and killed by a vehicle driven...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers investigate apparent road rage-related shooting incident in Smyrna area
Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night. Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said. A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard...
WGMD Radio
Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot
Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
40-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 40-year-old man from Newark was killed while walking in the roadway...
