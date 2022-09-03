Read full article on original website
Freshman LB Wesley Bissainthe impresses in debut
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – When Mario Cristobal took over as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in December, one of his biggest priorities was securing Wesley Bissainthe in the recruiting class. Bissainthe, a former four-star linebacker from Miami Central, has not disappointed since he arrived on campus in the...
247Sports
Jackson State football: Deion Sanders praises 'dominant' game against Florida A&M in Travis Hunter's debut
Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders got off to a 1-0 start on Sunday, walloping Florida A&M by a score of 59-3 at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. Not only did the Tigers thrive in all three phases of the game, but they did it without a fully healthy Travis Hunter, who made his collegiate debut with a pair of pass break-ups.
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
fox40jackson.com
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
Delray Beach's Coco Gauff youngest player to reach US Open quarterfinals in 13 years
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff jumped, bounced, gyrated, fist-pumped, wagged her finger Dikembe Mutombo-style and let out a series of squeals Sunday before a raucous crowd of 24,800 at Ashe Stadium. The youngest player to reach the US Open quarterfinals in 13 years, all that is Gauff will be...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
NBC Miami
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
wlrn.org
$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Miami New Times
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
Undeveloped tracts of land in Pembroke Pines disappearing?
MIAMI - It's one of the last few privately owned lots in Pembroke Pines that is zoned for farming, but that could change in the near future."It provides a wildlife corridor for birds and animals to be able to traverse the area from the Everglades," Scott Barnett, a Pembroke Pines resident said. Locals like Barnett have grown to appreciate the undeveloped tracts of land. It sits on 196th Avenue between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road."That's a small piece of green land there's so few pieces that's available," Sue Snyder, another Pembroke Pines resident said.The current owner recently acquired a permit...
247Sports
