Video: Oviedo first responders honored with lifesaving award after woman suffers heart attack Four first responders in Oviedo are being recognized for saving a woman’s life after her heart stopped. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

OVIEDO, Fla. — Four first responders in Oviedo are being recognized for saving a woman’s life after her heart stopped.

Janie Pettaway was able to thank them in person this week and it was an emotional reunion.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s not often first responders get to reunite with people they help.

But the first responders said her husband is also a hero.

In July, Pettaway was home when her heart suddenly stopped.

Robert Pettaway, her husband of 47 years, performed CPR for about five minutes until an ambulance arrived.

The Pettaways reunited with the paramedics who responded that night and the team members were presented with a lifesaving award.

The Oviedo Fire Department said this highlights the importance of immediate hands-only CPR.

Mrs. Pettaway celebrated her 70th birthday on Wednesday.

After this scare, she says her outlook on life is now just making the most of each day.

©2022 Cox Media Group