New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
Bronx post office robbed of more than $100K
NEW YORK - An armed robber got away with more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a Bronx post office, according to the NYPD. However, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is leading the investigation with help from the NYPD and FBI, wouldn't confirm any details of the incident.
1 dead in triple shooting at Brooklyn housing complex
NEW YORK - A man died in a Brooklyn triple shooting early on Labor Day. The NYPD says it happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. in Sheepshead Bay. 30-year-old Calvin Kellman was shot in the chest. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital but it...
2 dead in crash on NYS Thruway
NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with another car on the NYS Thruway. The New York State Police say it happened about 1 a.m. in Tuxedo. Troopers say 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, NJ was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 northbound in the southbound lanes of I-87 near mile marker 35.7 between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg).
Teen arrested in connection with 17-year-old girl's fatal shooting in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Queens last week. Authorities say Shantasia Obrian was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back just after 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon. EMS rushed her...
Mask rules dropped on NYC trains and buses
It is now ok to ride the NYC subway and buses without wearing a face mask. Very few people were following the rules anyway.
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Tap water arsenic scare at Manhattan housing complex
NEW YORK - Residents of the New York City Housing Authority's Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan spent part of the Labor Day holiday weekend picking up cases of water due to a concern about arsenic in the tap water. NYCHA said it learned Friday night that water tests showed unsafe...
West Indian American Day Parade 2022
NEW YORK - The West Indian American Day Parade took place in Brooklyn on Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Brooklyn is where scores of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have put down roots and turned the Labor Day celebration into a must-do event, with onlookers and participants carrying flags from a slew of countries.
NY dumps mask mandate on subway trains and buses
NEW YORK - New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains, including the New...
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom
NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
NYC storm update
A slow-moving storm dumped more than 1 inch of rain in parts of New York and New Jersey. Some parts of Connecticut got more than 2 inches of rain.
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
NYC Broadway Week 2022 underway
NEW YORK - Broadway Week is underway in New York City. It actually is longer than a week. It goes on from Sept. 6-25. Many shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets. Go to NYCgo.com to buy tickets. You need to use the code BWAYWK when booking to get the deal. You...
Queens man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
NEW YORK - A Queens man has won a $1,000,000 top prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off game. Michael Spivey of St. Albans bought the winning Lucky Dog ticket at Associated Supermarket on 89th St. in the Jamaica neighborhood. Spivey received his prize as a one-time, lump sum of...
