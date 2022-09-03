ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

By Joe Schroeder
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said.

Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP troopers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after callers reported that a serious crash involving a semi and a passenger car had just occurred on I-65 near the 113 mile marker. Upon arrival, a trooper said he found a car had hit the back of a semi and was fully engulfed in flames.

The trooper, ISP said, tried to reach the sole occupant of the burning car, later identified as Chekhun, and used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames. Soon, the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, extinguished the flames from the BMW and got Chekhun out of the car.

A preliminary investigation by ISP shows that Chekhun was driving at a high rate of speed when he was approaching stopped traffic. He then crashed into the rear of a stopped semi-truck, ISP said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The BMW driven by Chekhun immediately caught fire, ISP said, and several bystanders tried to help but were unable to because of the fire’s intensity and heat.

The crash, which the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said occurred near I-65’s 113 mile marker, caused all southbound lanes of the interstate to close between 21st and Meridian streets for several hours. The closures, INDOT said, lasted until around 6:45 p.m. All traffic, INDOT said, was diverted at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit during the closure.

