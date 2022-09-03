ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJ Jefferson’s touchdown puts Arkansas on board first against Cincinnati

Who else but KJ Jefferson.

The Arkansas quarterback felt a bit snubbed over the summer when he failed to make any preseason All-SEC teams. After all, he was the leading returning rusher at quarterback in the conference, having run for more than 650 yards and six touchdowns last year. Plus, he threw for 21 scores against just four interceptions.

In Saturday’s season opener against Cincinnati, Jefferson found the end zone first, running in from 15 yards with 6:18 left in the first quarter to give the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown was set up by Dwight McGlothern’s interception on the previous series. The LSU transfer picked off Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant just as the Bearcats were entering Arkansas’ red zone. McGlothern stepped in front of a pass on the sideline, nabbed the ball at the Hogs’ 20 and returned to the Cincy 29.

Jefferson and the Razorbacks need just three plays to find paydirt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Razorbacks#Lsu#Hogs
