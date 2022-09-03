ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

7PM: OBR Weekly: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The off-season has ended, and the pre-season is thankfully over. TIME TO GET READY FOR GAMEDAY!! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team will be with you every step of the way. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Panthers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube, and Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State

George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ohio Stadium#American Football#College Football#Kickoff#Abc
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury 'not a long-term thing,' coach Ryan Day says

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that the injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "not a long-term thing" and that the Buckeyes hope to have the former 5-star recruit available against Arkansas State on Saturday. Smith-Njigba left this past weekend's win over Notre Dame with the injury; 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the Rockwall (Texas) product injured his hamstring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'

Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy