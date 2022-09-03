Read full article on original website
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
Ohio State's Xavier Johnson became surprise star vs. Notre Dame, 'That's exactly who Xavier Johnson is'
When it was announced in mid-August that Ohio State second-year running back Evan Pryor was out for the season, running backs coach Tony Alford made an interesting statement. He said that if he asked Xavier Johnson to, the fifth-year player would move from the wide receiver room to running back and help provide more depth at the position.
Arizona star effusive in praise of experience at Ohio State Saturday, how Kevin Wilson and staff treated him
A young star from Arizona loved his experience at Ohio State over the weekend and how Kevin Wilson and OSU staff treated him.
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
Videos: Hickman, Brown, Harrison, Tuimoloau, Egbuak, Jones, Jackson
Ohio State opened the 2022 college football season on Saturday with an impressive win. While the Buckeyes didn't cover the wide spread, the Scarlet and Gray came out, responded to adversity and figured out a way to be a top-five Notre Dame team 21-10 with a second half comeback. While...
7PM: OBR Weekly: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The off-season has ended, and the pre-season is thankfully over. TIME TO GET READY FOR GAMEDAY!! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team will be with you every step of the way. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Panthers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube, and Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury 'not a long-term thing,' coach Ryan Day says
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that the injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "not a long-term thing" and that the Buckeyes hope to have the former 5-star recruit available against Arkansas State on Saturday. Smith-Njigba left this past weekend's win over Notre Dame with the injury; 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the Rockwall (Texas) product injured his hamstring.
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
