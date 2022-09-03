ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBtu_0hhBkt8f00

Keep up to date with Georgia's season opening game against Oregon.

College football season is finally here; week one specifically is finally here, as "week zero" took place last weekend. With week one comes the season opener for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will make a short trip to downtown Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on No. 11 ranked Oregon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games.

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Want More Georgia Football Intel Before Kickoff?

LIVE Updates

1st Quarter

(0-0) 15:00: Georgia won the kickoff and  elected to defer to the second half.

(0-0) 14:15: A false start by Oregon backs them up for a third and eight. Oregon picks up a first down on an eight-yard pass.

(0-0) 11:40: An incomplete pass on third and three brings up an Oregon punt.

(0-0) 10:33: Georgia spreading the field to begin the drive. Predominantly stayed in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends.)

(7-0) 6:15: Ladd McConkey scores on a reverse.

(7-0) 4:15: Malaki Starks, the true freshman, picks off a deep ball from Bo Nix.

(7-0) 4:10: Washington's his first reception n of the is year a highlight as he hurdles a Duck defender.

(7-0) :35: Ladd McConkey records a reception and takes Georgia to the Oregon one-yard line.

Second Quarter

(14-0) 15:00: Stetson Bennett punched it in for a second touchdown of the game.

(14-0) 12:45: Oregon picks up a first down on a third and five. Christopher Smith called for a horsecollar.

(14-0) 11:45: Christopher Smith jumps a pass from Nix for the second interception of the game.

(14-0) 10:49: Bennett takes a massive shot on second down and delivers a strike downfield.

(21-0) 8:49: Georgia relied on the running game heavy this drive; Kenny McIntosh finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

(21-0) 4:49: An unnecessary roughness call on Lassiter advances Oregon inside the Georgia 15-yard line.

(21-0) 4:00: An Oregon false start backs Oregon up on third down.

(21-3) 4:00: Starks makes a pass break-up on a third and long and holds the Ducks to a field goal.

(28-3) :30: Bennett hits Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route, taking Georgia down to the 4-yard line. Bennett connects with McConkey in a circus play, evading four tackles.

Third Quarter

(35-3) 12:30: Kendall Milton rushes for a 12-yard touchdown.

(35-3) 9:30: A third and five-run from Daijun Edwards picks up a first down and more.

(42-3) 5:20: Bennett connects with Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

(42-3) 4:20: Carson Beck has entered the game at quarterback, as Georgia's starting offense's day is done.

Fourth Quarter

(49-3) 14:50: Kendall Milton rushes for an 18-yard rushing touchdown.

FINAL: Georgia 49, Oregon 3

