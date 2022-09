The Transportation Innovation Center offers workforce training designed to fill high-paying, in-demand jobs that are critical to keeping the U.S. economy rolling. The center is located at 24881 Rockwell Drive, Euclid, Ohio 44117. The training site houses the College’s CDL training programs — which has turned out nearly 1,000 graduates over the past decade — as well as programs targeting the growing supply chain and logistics industry.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO