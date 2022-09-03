Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man loses arm in alligator attack, gets lost in the woods for 3 days
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS Newspath/WTSP/WKRC) - A man lost his arm in an alligator attack in Myakka City earlier this summer and wandered for three days lost in a swamp. There has been at least a half dozen gator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story.
WKRC
77-year-old woman attacked by alligator in gated Florida community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WKRC) - A 77-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator Saturday evening in Florida. It happened near a pond at a gated retirement community in Bradenton, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. According to a report from FWC, the 7-foot-10 alligator, likely around 300 pounds,...
