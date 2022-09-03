ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

South Carolina stalking suspect killed by officers in Houston identified

HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the suspect who was shot to death by members of a task force at an apartment complex in Houston on Friday morning. Harrison Brown was wanted for aggravated robbery out of South Carolina, according to Houston Police. Brown, 33, was also accused of stalking a female and shooting at the house she was in, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspects in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects and a car suspected in a deadly shooting in south Houston. The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane about 8 a.m. on July 12. The suspects are believed to be two slim-built men wearing face coverings.
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
League City, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
League City, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest

HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police

HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Miller
Person
Lee Cook
KHOU

She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Who killed Kevin Hill?

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch#Missing Person#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Fbi
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Car crashes into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a restaurant on Tuesday night in southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Komchop African restaurant near Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive. The restaurant was open and operating at the time of the crash....
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon

One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD

Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road near SH 242 after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy