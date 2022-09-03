Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
WFAA
Teen last seen alive at Houston restaurant before having body dumped along rural road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
fox26houston.com
South Carolina stalking suspect killed by officers in Houston identified
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the suspect who was shot to death by members of a task force at an apartment complex in Houston on Friday morning. Harrison Brown was wanted for aggravated robbery out of South Carolina, according to Houston Police. Brown, 33, was also accused of stalking a female and shooting at the house she was in, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.
cw39.com
Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspects in south Houston shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects and a car suspected in a deadly shooting in south Houston. The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane about 8 a.m. on July 12. The suspects are believed to be two slim-built men wearing face coverings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
cw39.com
‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest
HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police
HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
fox26houston.com
More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns were stolen from a local designer over Labor Day weekend. Houston police need your help identifying the suspects. It happened at the David Peck Boutique on Fountainview and San Felipe around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say burglars broke in with a...
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
cw39.com
Car crashes into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a restaurant on Tuesday night in southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Komchop African restaurant near Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive. The restaurant was open and operating at the time of the crash....
DUI suspect was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say
Surveillance video shows the moment sparks flew as the alleged wrong-way driver sped into the building. Investigators said he was wanted for felony warrants.
defendernetwork.com
Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon
One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
17-year-old accused of shooting teen to death after prank gone wrong in northwest Harris County
Records show the teen picked up another charge since his arrest after he attacked a detention officer who was trying to stop him from tampering with a jail cell camera.
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD
Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road near SH 242 after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available.
Comments / 0