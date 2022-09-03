ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jeremiah lone NFL Network panel member to take Jets over Ravens Week 1

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Week 1 is upon us. For the Jets, it’s all about preparing for the Baltimore Ravens on September 11. And they’ll be out to prove many people wrong in Week 1. But there is one person in the media that they’ll be looking to prove right.

NFL Media had a group of ten experts make their picks for Week 1. Nine of the ten picked the Ravens to knocks off the Jets. The one that did not? That would be Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah is predicting a 24-23 victory at home for the Jets. What makes this a little more interesting, at least for Jets and Ravens fans, is that Jeremiah used to scout for the Ravens before venturing into his successful media career. He also scouted for the Browns and Eagles.

(photo courtesy of Reddit user KADuncil)

Will Jeremiah get the last laugh? We’ll find out one week from Sunday.

