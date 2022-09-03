Iowa's defense somehow out-scored both South Dakota State and its own offense in a 7-3 win without a scoring single touchdown

Iowa football is always going to be Iowa football. You know exactly what that looks like. Bad offense.

It doesn’t matter what the year is, who is playing quarterback, who is coaching, or what the weather is. None of it matters. If there’s an Iowa football game you better take the under.

We all witnessed peak Iowa football this Saturday against South Dakota State.

The Hawkeyes somehow won 7-3. To the naked eye, it looks like Iowa actually scored a touchdown. That’d be reasonable to assume. But it’d also be wrong.

Its defense somehow found a way to outscore its offense and South Dakota State in the same game without actually scoring a single touchdown.

Iowa’s offense wasn’t just stuck in the mud — it actually was the mud. The Hawkeyes gave us so many examples on this glorious Saturday. Just take a look.

South Dakota State shanked this punt right here and got it to the 22-yard line.

It’s just 22 yards to go to goal. This is the red zone, basically. You’d think they’d score an easy touchdown here.

NOPE. Take a look at the scoring drive.

Yikes. Don’t worry, folks. The defense came to the rescue. They managed actually to score…with a safety though.

Thank goodness for Jack Campbell, who might be Iowa’s best offensive player right now.

The Hawkeyes did get themselves in scoring position one time later at the end of the 3rd quarter. But a fumble took it all away.

We were this close to having another 5-3 Iowa game for the second time in *checks watch* 42 years, but another safety from the defense saved the day.

And with that, the Hawkeyes’ defense officially outscored both its own offense and the opponent.

Y’all already know the jokes were flying in from across the internet. Rightfully so. This was comically bad.

