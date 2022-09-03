Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Ruth Carol Lindorff
MADISON – Ruth Carol Lindorff, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge. She was born on Feb. 9, 1949, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Linda (Gerner) Kalweit. Ruth graduated from Grafton High School in 1967 and the University...
Channel 3000
Esther Mary Schmid
BROOKLYN – Esther Mary Schmid, age 97, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Alma (Zingg) Raemisch. Esther grew up on the Raemisch family farm on the west side...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
Channel 3000
Letesha Nelson is growing community at Goodman
Letesha Nelson was sitting in the kitchen of her home in Mississippi — just over the state line from Memphis, where she worked — when a phone call from Madison changed her life. It was December 2020. The caller was Souphaphone Maddox, president of the board of directors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Sharon (Blumer) Dallman
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Sharon (Blumer) Dallman, of Brooklyn, WI, age 76 passed away at Evansville Manor, Evansville on September 6, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 25, 1946, to Henry and Bernice (Haugen) Blumer. Sharon graduated from Belleville High School in 1964. She married Richard F. Dallman on May 22, 1965, in Belleville. Together they farmed until 1995. Sharon worked at WPS from 1983 to 2001 until she had a stroke at age 54. Sharon was a member of Home Makers and loved to cross stitch and make other crafts. She volunteered at First United Church of Christ as a teacher and helper for Sunday school. She volunteered at Albany Schools listening to kids read out loud. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon loved card games, the Hallmark Channel, and living on the farm.
captimes.com
Rising tide on the south side: Leaders have big plans for neighborhood revival
A strong and united group is seeking to return south Madison to its place as the epicenter of Black and brown culture in Madison, provide resources for future generations to thrive, and change the narrative about what it means to be a person of color in Madison. Fountain of Life...
Channel 3000
Dr. Virginia F. Bradford
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Dr. Virginia F. Bradford, 98, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, died at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a long illness. The eldest of five children, she was born in Prescott, Arizona to George and Alice (Fernley) Mutz on July 31, 1924. The family lived in a ranger station that was part of the Prescott National Forest. She attended school in Jerome, Arizona until she was 16. At that time her father had a chance to return to his home. He left the Forest Service and moved the family to Comanche Ranch near Eagle Nest, New Mexico.
Channel 3000
Richard Michaelis
BROOKLYN – Richard Douglas Michaelis, age 74, of Brooklyn, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Sept. 21, 1947, in Madison, the son of Ernest and Marie (Hoven) Michaelis. Richard graduated from Verona High School in 1967 and later MATC....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Robert L. Call
MADISON- Robert L. Call, 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at the BeeHive Homes of Oregon. He was born on November 25th, 1936, in Madison to Joseph and Petronella (Grosse) Call. Robert went to school at Madison Central High School, followed by enlistment in U.S. Marine...
captimes.com
After 84 years in business, Knoche’s butcher shop is up for sale
Historic west side butcher shop and grocery store Knoche’s Food Center hit the market on Friday after 84 years in business. Co-owner Steve Knoche, whose grandparents started the shop in 1938, said he and his wife Stephanie Knoche had already been working on selling the business before they publicly listed it for sale.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
WIFR
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
Channel 3000
Jerold “Jerry” Frank
MADISON – Jerold J. Frank, age 91, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Jerry was born on Christmas Day, 1930, in Sauk County, WI to Anton and Alma (Hutter) Frank. He grew up in Madison, working for his dad at Tony Frank’s Tavern. At 17, he enlisted with the US Navy on June 17, 1948, until June 13, 1952, during the Korean Conflict. He married, Esther Adank, on January 24, 1953, in Madison. Jerry owned his own painting business as well as multiple taverns which included the Bull Ring on State Street. He enjoyed watching Packer games, fishing with his buddies, golfing, buying a round of drinks for everybody, and frequent trips to Ho-Chunk, where the pit bosses knew him by name. We will never forget his famous phrases and colorful language.
nbc15.com
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday
One of the people who was stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. State Superintendent 1:1 addresses concerns for schools around the state. NBC15's Leigh Mills sat down with the State Superintendent to talk about the upcoming year and her concerns for schools around the state as we come out of the pandemic.
Channel 3000
Wayne L. Bottomley, DDS
Wayne L. Bottomley, DDS, of Platteville, WI died peacefully at home on Friday, September 2, 2022. Wayne was born on May 4, 1934, in Elk Grove, WI to farmers Laverne and Fern (Riege) Bottomley. He was united in marriage to Nancy Brickner in Sturgeon Bay, WI on April 4, 1961. They met on Wayne’s first day working at University Hospital in Madison where Nancy was a Registered Nurse.
Channel 3000
Robert L. Shields
Robert L. Shields, 87, of Blue River died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on January 20, 1935, in Waukegan, IL, the son Louis F. and Vallie (Rawdon) Shields. On April 29, 1983, Bob married his soulmate Maxine Carlin and his world revolved around her. He worked at Tri-Clover Inc for 39 ½ year. Bob loved collecting guns and going for long walks. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Channel 3000
Roy Ernest Volz
Roy Volz, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI. Roy was born January 28, 1934, in Baraboo, WI, the son of Ernest and Hattie (Credlick) Volz. He married Janet Sipple on January 9, 1965, in Madison, WI. Roy...
Channel 3000
Torie L. Clason
ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.
Chicago man drowns in Wisconsin River
A 34-year-old Chicago man drowned Sunday in the Wisconsin River just north of Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000
James W. Ward
Madison – James W. Ward quietly passed away on August 19, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1931, to Glenn and Estelle Ward. He is preceded in death by his wife Dolores, son Gary and brother Tom. He is survived by daughter Kathy (Bill), son Jeff, brother Pat, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0