BROOKLYN, Wis. — Sharon (Blumer) Dallman, of Brooklyn, WI, age 76 passed away at Evansville Manor, Evansville on September 6, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 25, 1946, to Henry and Bernice (Haugen) Blumer. Sharon graduated from Belleville High School in 1964. She married Richard F. Dallman on May 22, 1965, in Belleville. Together they farmed until 1995. Sharon worked at WPS from 1983 to 2001 until she had a stroke at age 54. Sharon was a member of Home Makers and loved to cross stitch and make other crafts. She volunteered at First United Church of Christ as a teacher and helper for Sunday school. She volunteered at Albany Schools listening to kids read out loud. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon loved card games, the Hallmark Channel, and living on the farm.

