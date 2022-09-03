Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz
By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr to Deontay Wilder: “We can get it on” in May
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr wants to fight Deontay Wilder next May on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend following his win against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz last Sunday night in their WBC heavyweight title eliminator bout at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Although Wilder said...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury predicts Deontay Wilder to be last man standing in WBC’s eliminator bouts
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury expects Deontay Wilder to emerge as his WBC mandatory when the smoke clears from the title eliminator bouts. Wilder will fight Robert Helenius in a WBC semi-final heavyweight eliminator on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view. If Wilder wins that fight, he’ll face Andy Ruiz Jr for the final WBC eliminator.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Pitbull Cruz beats Devin Haney says Robert Garcia
By Sam Volz: Trainer Robert Garcia says he believes Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz has got the power and the aggressive style to defeat undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Garcia feels that Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) lacks the power in his punches to keep a fighter like Pitbull Cruz off him. While Haney might be able to outbox Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) for three rounds, he’d take over at that point.
BBC
Andy Ruiz Jr knocks Luis Ortiz down three times in unanimous decision win
Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr knocked Luis Ortiz down three times en route to a unanimous decision win in their WBC title eliminator. The 32-year-old American, who is of Mexican heritage, dropped Ortiz twice in round two before putting the Cuban, 43, down again in the seventh. Ruiz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz beats Luis Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night, taking a key step toward a chance to become a heavyweight world champion again. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares'...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Isaac Cruz to fight Rolly Romero
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz some bad news last Sunday night by telling him through Twitter that he wants him to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Tank appears to be on a crash course with unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division
By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Shields – Marshall On Sky Sports & ESPN+ on Sept. 10?
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall & Mikaela Mayer-Alycia Baumgardner goes down Saturday from London’s O2 Arena and streaming LIVE AND EXCLUSIVELY on ESPN+ (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) – ESPN+ will broadcast the fight in the U.S., while Sky Sports has been named the UK broadcaster. Main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Shields vs Marshall ESPN+ / Sky Press Conference
Undisputed World Middleweight Championship On The Line When Shields And Savannah Marshall Square Off At The O2, London – On Saturday, September 10th live on ESPN+ in the U.S. (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) Fight week is here, and on Saturday, London’s O2 Arena will be the site of...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts to Eddie Hearn saying he doubts he’s serious about Anthony Joshua fight
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he doubts Tyson Fury is serious about fighting Anthony Joshua in December. However, Hearn has reportedly spoken to George Warren, the son of promoter Frank Warren, to begin discussions for a Joshua vs. Fury fight in December. Hearn points out that Fury has been...
Comments / 0