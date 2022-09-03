Read full article on original website
As COVID boosters arrive in Oregon this week, state health leaders ask for patience
PORTLAND, Ore. — Booster shots that protect against the newest omicron strain of COVID-19 are arriving in Oregon. The state is expecting upwards of 150,000 boosters initially, and leaders believe the supply will be enough to meet demand. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) held a press conference Wednesday morning...
Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’
This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker
The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows
LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
Gov. Brown invokes Conflagration Act for fast-growing NE Oregon fire, now nearly 13,000 acres
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act once again on Monday, this time in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in northeast Oregon's Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and...
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
Blockbuster wine deal: A leading Oregon winery is sold
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN SEPTEMBER
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments this month. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive around $69 million...
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.” (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Vaccines Approved for Oregon Use; SNAP Benefits Extended; Planning Commission; Rods N Rhodies
Oregon has been approved for the new COVID-19 vaccines and booster. The decision came down on Friday as the Western States Workgroup made their recommendation to the top state’s health officer. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the administration of the booster can now move forward with a vaccine that is more engineered for the current strains of the virus. Sidelinger says they expect a shipment any day and that the new booster can be administered after at least a two month separation from the last booster. Priority will be first to those who are extremely susceptible and at a high risk of serious illness or death were they to contract the virus. He also said that no matte which previous version of the vaccine or booster you received you can get the latest variation. Moderna is approved for ages 18 and older and Pfizer can be given to ages 12 and older.
