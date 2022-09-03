ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’

This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Keizer, OR
klcc.org

Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.
OREGON STATE
TaxBuzz

Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023

A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Community Health#General Health#Oregonians#The Oregon Health Plan#Medicaid#Oha#The Hhs Office#American Indian
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows

LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KGW

Blockbuster wine deal: A leading Oregon winery is sold

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN SEPTEMBER

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments this month. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive around $69 million...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Vaccines Approved for Oregon Use; SNAP Benefits Extended; Planning Commission; Rods N Rhodies

Oregon has been approved for the new COVID-19 vaccines and booster. The decision came down on Friday as the Western States Workgroup made their recommendation to the top state’s health officer. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the administration of the booster can now move forward with a vaccine that is more engineered for the current strains of the virus. Sidelinger says they expect a shipment any day and that the new booster can be administered after at least a two month separation from the last booster. Priority will be first to those who are extremely susceptible and at a high risk of serious illness or death were they to contract the virus. He also said that no matte which previous version of the vaccine or booster you received you can get the latest variation. Moderna is approved for ages 18 and older and Pfizer can be given to ages 12 and older.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy