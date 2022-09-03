Oregon has been approved for the new COVID-19 vaccines and booster. The decision came down on Friday as the Western States Workgroup made their recommendation to the top state’s health officer. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the administration of the booster can now move forward with a vaccine that is more engineered for the current strains of the virus. Sidelinger says they expect a shipment any day and that the new booster can be administered after at least a two month separation from the last booster. Priority will be first to those who are extremely susceptible and at a high risk of serious illness or death were they to contract the virus. He also said that no matte which previous version of the vaccine or booster you received you can get the latest variation. Moderna is approved for ages 18 and older and Pfizer can be given to ages 12 and older.

