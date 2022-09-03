ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Donovan Mitchell tried winning over Ohio State fans on Twitter and Mikal Bridges saw right through it

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRWO8_0hhBjNIY00

ICYMI: NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell was traded on Thursday from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in arguably the league’s biggest off-season trade.

Mitchell has spent all of one full day as a member of the Cavs and he’s already doing his best to win over as many Ohio fans as possible.

Completely unprompted, Spida announced to his Twitter followers on Saturday afternoon who he’s rolling with ahead of the weekend’s big Ohio State-Notre Dame game.

As you may have guessed, he’s rolling with the Buckeyes tonight.

While the Buckeyes are a wise pick (they’re the favorite, the No. 2 team in the nation and have the home-field advantage), it’s blatantly obvious what Mitchell is doing here.

And I can’t blame him.

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges isn’t letting this slide, though.

Nothing like a little fun NBA banter between players.

Anyways, we know who Donovan Mitchell’s pick for the night is. Who’s yours?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player

Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Oregon Ducks release uniform combination for Eastern Washington game

We knew going into Oregon’s home-opener against the Eastern Washington Eagles that it was going to be a “wear yellow” type of day at Autzen Stadium, but now we know what the Ducks are going to be wearing as well. On Wednesday afternoon, the team released images of their uniform combination for Saturday, where they will be clad in bright yellow jerseys with black pants. The Ducks will also have yellow socks and shoes, with a yellow helmet and black wings. With the game kicking off just before 6 p.m., you can guarantee that these things will be shining under the night lights at Autzen. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟐 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ⚠️#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/YwNe8z2uP2 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2022 List 12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon focuses in on Eastern Washington  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 71

After going undefeated through the first three rounds of the 2001 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers faltered in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime. But L.A. fought back to win Game 2, setting up a highly anticipated Game 3 back in Pennsylvania.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Donovan Mitchell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons land Georgia DL Jalen Carter in Draft Wire's new mock

The Georgia Bulldogs were so good in 2021 that even the Atlanta Falcons couldn’t resist drafting multiple players from last year’s National Championship team. In total, 15 Georgia players were drafted back in April, including a record five defensive players in the first round alone. The Bulldogs defense looks to be loaded yet again after destroying Oregon, 49-3, over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the 2022 Houston Texans team captains

The Houston Texans named their 2022 team captains. The vote was held on Sept. 5, but coach Lovie Smith revealed the results when he met with reporters Wednesday. Smith went over the five captains who will represent the Texans’ leadership for the upcoming season. The offense and defense each get two captains while the special teams will have one captain.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

What better way to kick off the 2022 NFL season than with the defending champions hosting the Super Bowl favorites? That’s what we have Thursday night with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) from Inglewood. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bills vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Nba#The Cleveland Cavaliers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Klubnik dishes on debut, quarterback room and more

Cade Klubnik saw his first action in a college football game on Monday — an experience that he’s been wanting to have for a while. While Klubnik is the Tigers’ backup signal-caller, the five-star freshman played one drive at the end of Monday’s game. In his brief time on the field, Klubnik led Clemson on a 10-play, 66-yard drive that ended with him throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Will Taylor. Klubnik finished the game completing 66.6% of his passes for 49 yards and a score. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Klubnik elaborated on what Monday’s game was like for him. “It was so...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where college analyst ranks Hubert Davis as a recruiter

Hubert Davis has proven he can be a successful coach on the college level after just one season. He took the Tar Heels to the national championship game after a rocky month of February. And going into this year, the Tar Heels are considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets next April. But where does Davis rank in terms of recruiting? Another crucial aspect to being a coach in the college game? Davis was able to keep UNC’s recruits in Roy Williams’ final year for the 2021 class and in the 2022 class, he welcomes in a Top 20...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mojave King, Leonard Miller officially sign contracts with G League Ignite

New Zealand guard Mojave King and Canadian guard Leonard Miller on Wednesday signed contracts with the NBA G League Ignite, the team announced. King played the last two seasons in the NBL as part of the Next Stars program with the Cairns Terrapins and Adelaide 36ers. He averaged 3.6 points and one rebound on 37% shooting from the field in 26 games with the 36ers last season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Chris Tyree vs. Ethan Payne

Will Chris Tyree have more opportunities to run with the ball going forward? For Notre Dame’s sake, it better happen against Marshall because there should be a chance to open things up more than there was against Ohio State. While we still haven’t seen all of what Tyree is capable of, he has nowhere to go but up after the Buckeyes essentially made him a nonfactor. The good news is very little so far has indicated that he is not the answer at running back.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy