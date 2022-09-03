Read full article on original website
2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Data, dollars, and delegation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flanked by over a dozen exhibitors loading card tables with scientific reports, brochures, and equipment displays, the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit welcomed attendants at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio. In a gathering of hundreds of guests ranging from scholarship-wielding students to senators, the Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts aimed to make contact with associates and update members on all things relevant to water in Texas, and look ahead into next year.
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
Texas school districts encouraged to wear maroon & white Tuesday to support Uvalde CISD
HOUSTON (CW39) — On Tuesday, September 6, the school bells will be ringing in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. It’s the first time since the devastating school shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24th, that children in Uvalde will be back at school. But, support for these students in coming in a big way across the state of Texas.
Ground broken for Vietnam War memorial for all of Houston-area’s fallen
HOUSTON (CW39) — For two years, the Vietnam Combat Veterans Association of Houston has collected money and worked on plans for a memorial to all of the service men and women from the greater Houston area who died in that conflict. On Wednesday, they broke ground on the Vietnam...
Scattered downpours Wednesday, drier days ahead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Miki Spurlock had grabbed her groceries. She was checking out when her Lone Star Card declined. She said she was supposed to have gotten food benefits already. “Luckily, I was with my mom, and she paid for all of my groceries so I could feed me...
Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
Weeknight road closures for downtown area, League City begin
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.
‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest
HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
