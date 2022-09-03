ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Data, dollars, and delegation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flanked by over a dozen exhibitors loading card tables with scientific reports, brochures, and equipment displays, the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit welcomed attendants at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio. In a gathering of hundreds of guests ranging from scholarship-wielding students to senators, the Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts aimed to make contact with associates and update members on all things relevant to water in Texas, and look ahead into next year.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
cw39.com

Scattered downpours Wednesday, drier days ahead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.
cw39.com

Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings

HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
cw39.com

Weeknight road closures for downtown area, League City begin

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.
cw39.com

‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest

HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
