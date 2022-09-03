Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is on his way to surrender in New York City for his scheduled arraignment early Thursday morning, his attorney confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening. Bannon’s lawyer Robert Costello further confirmed that Bannon is prepared to turn over his passport to authorities as part of his expected release. Asked by The Daily Beast if the former Trump adviser intends to wear his signature three pens and three-shirt combo to the arraignment, Costello said: “I have no idea.” (Trumpworld figures all have their respective looks when making legally required appearances.) Bannon is expected to be indicted in New York state over his role in the We Build the Wall organization, which allegedly defrauded donors who gave to the private fundraising venture to build a wall on the southern border. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first,” Bannon told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night after news broke of the anticipated indictment. Read more at The Daily Beast.

