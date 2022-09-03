Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)

Read full article on original website
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
More than half of Ohio restaurants see sales drop: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you’ve eaten at a restaurant this summer, you’ve probably witnessed the industry’s challenges: busy tables, overloaded servers, soaring food prices. I’ve relished patio season as COVID-19 waned, but...
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: More sunshine on the way
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After some patchy morning fog, get ready for more sunshine as we approach the weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 76 tomorrow with clear skies and light breezes. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s. Friday will be slightly warmer and sunny with highs around 80.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents
AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video has been released from the near-hour-long chase between a 41-year-old woman and Parma police, leading officers through several cities in Northeast Ohio. The early-morning chase on Aug. 25 ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The chase lasted 56 minutes, according to Lt. Dan Ciryak of...
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
Mexican gray wolf scaled its way to freedom in brief escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An endangered Mexican gray wolf that managed to breach an “outdoor, off-exhibit containment area” at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Monday morning did so by climbing its way out. The wolf escaped by “scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of...
Documentary film series returns to West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Social Action Committee at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church has shown documentary films on the second Saturday of each month since 2009. Over the years, the committee has partnered with task forces and other groups at the church as well as community groups to help promote awareness of social justice issues through the films.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Cleveland announces accountability team to oversee police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city announced Wednesday that it is creating a Police Accountability Team to boost its efforts at reforming the department. In an announcement late Wednesday, city officials said the team would support the force’s attempt to meet the standards set forth in a federal consent decree, which the city reached with the Justice Department in 2015. The accountability team was one of the original items demanded in the decree.
State approves sports gambling licenses for Cleveland Browns, JACK’s casino and racino
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns, JACK Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino took the next step toward live sports gambling Wednesday by receiving approval from the state for mobile and retail sportsbooks. The Ohio Casino Control Commission heard and approved applications from eight businesses Wednesday, including the three in...
Ohio Super 25: Glenville, Centerville move up after Week 3 statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast, Central and Southwest Ohio saw big Week 3 games that have ramifications for playoff points and the latest Ohio Super 25, which ranks high school football teams regardless of division. Glenville left Avon with a 27-21 win that jumps the Division IV state hopeful 13...
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
Benefit for paralyzed Cleveland police officer scheduled for Sept. 24 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Blue Line Unlimited and the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team are holding a benefit for injured police officer Jonathan Rodriguez. The Sportsman’s Raffle and Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at UAW Hall in Parma. “Two years ago, Cleveland SWAT division was responding...
