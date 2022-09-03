Morbius is finally streaming on Netflix and people are going to crowd in to keep the memes alive. The Jared Leto superhero movie has been widely discussed on social media. In fact, there was so much chatter surrounding Morbius that Sony made the decision to re-release it into theaters after a variety of jokes made the Internet one big joke about "Morbin' Time." Now, the film is sure to bring in some new eyeballs because of the low entry price of Netflix. It's curious to see a movie absolutely dominate online spaces, but also be refused success at the box office. Maybe the future of Leto's vampire will be on a streaming service of some sort. For those wanting to take the plunge into the world of neon-hued artificial blood, you can boot up the app right now and get yourself up to speed.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO