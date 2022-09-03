Read full article on original website
‘Virgin River’ Revealed the Father of Charmaine’s Twins in Season 2
Charmaine told Jack that he was not the father of her twins in 'Virgin River' Season 4. But the real father was revealed back in season 2.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Hoping for Season 2
Filming on Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to conclude, but star Rosario Dawson is already holding out hope that she'll get to bring the character to life for a follow-up season. TV series like Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi were billed as limited series as opposed to the more open-ended nature of The Mandalorian, so while Lucasfilm hasn't explicitly said there will only be one string of Ahsoka episodes, most fans and even Dawson herself are under the belief that the project will be a complete storyline. Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5: Brie Will Get Her Revenge
Brie has vowed to take her abusive ex down on 'Virgin River.' In Season 5, she will get her long-awaited revenge.
Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list
The Emmy 2022 nominations have been announced.This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place on Monday 12 September at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary,...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New Details
In this 8K YouTube clip, an explorer on the RMS Titanic wreck uncovered new information. On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic, a White Star Row British passenger ship, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg during her opening ceremony voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, America.
She-Hulk Star Teases Debut of "Favorite Character" in Episode 4
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans have been loving the new show. In addition to bringing back some MCU favorites, She-Hulk also includes fresh franchise faces. In addition to Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the series has already introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and last week's episode gave the first peek at Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Today, Jamil took to Twitter to tease the upcoming debut of Patty Guggenheim as Maddisyn.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares Bleak Update on the Cronenberg Dimension
Rick and Morty is now back up and running with Season 6 of the series, and the big premiere has offered up a majorly bleak update on the state of the Cronenberg Dimension seen in the first season of the series. One of the series' first big multiversal jokes came during the first season episode "Rick Potion No. 9" as the titular duo had unwittingly transformed Earth's population into a mass of Cronenberg monsters with a blend of a love potion and a flu. We've seen some looks at this universe in the seasons since, but the newest update has to be the biggest bummer yet.
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
‘Ransom Canyon’: This New Netflix Show Is a Cross Between ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Yellowstone’
Netflix is looking to capitalize off of the success of 'Virgin River.' They are currently developing, Ransom Canyon which is a cross between the romantic drama and 'Yellowstone.'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ad Arrives in Times Square
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has returned to Netflix with new episodes further following the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she fights against the nefarious Pucci while attempting to save her father's life. While Jolyne hasn't been successful in saving the Stardust Crusader, the latest installments have taken things to new heights. It would seem that New York City's Times Square has helped in pushing the anime adaptation from Hirohiko Araki, as a new advertisement for Jolyne's battles has arrived in the Big Apple.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
Morbius Now On Netflix
Morbius is finally streaming on Netflix and people are going to crowd in to keep the memes alive. The Jared Leto superhero movie has been widely discussed on social media. In fact, there was so much chatter surrounding Morbius that Sony made the decision to re-release it into theaters after a variety of jokes made the Internet one big joke about "Morbin' Time." Now, the film is sure to bring in some new eyeballs because of the low entry price of Netflix. It's curious to see a movie absolutely dominate online spaces, but also be refused success at the box office. Maybe the future of Leto's vampire will be on a streaming service of some sort. For those wanting to take the plunge into the world of neon-hued artificial blood, you can boot up the app right now and get yourself up to speed.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
