Nampa, ID

Blue-green algae at Lake Lowell may be hazardous, prompting a state health advisory

By Angela Palermo
 4 days ago

Samples taken at Lake Lowell in Nampa contain high concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, officials say.

The blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to people, pets and livestock, according to a public health advisory from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest District Health that was issued this week. Residents should use caution when recreating in or near the water.

“Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies,” the advisory said. “When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water. Blooms can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor.”

State and district officials advise people to avoid swimming, wading and other activities in the lake during the bloom and not drink the water. Boiling or filtering the water does not remove the toxins.

Fish caught in the lake should be washed thoroughly with clean water and the fat, skin and organs should be removed before cooking.

People exposed to water with high enough concentrations of the toxins may experience rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting and coughing. More severe symptoms from ingesting the water may affect the liver and nervous system, according to the advisory.

Lake Lowell, part of the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, is a reservoir with 28 miles of shoreline . It’s managed by the Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

