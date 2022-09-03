Archbishop Hoban runs away in second half for 43-14 win over Iona Prep

Lamar Sperling runs for 241 yards, and Knights scored on defense and special teams

Photo by Jeff Harwell

AKRON, Ohio – Archbishop Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell didn’t make adjustments when his team was tied at the half against Iona Prep (New York) on Saturday afternoon.

He just reminded his players what they needed to do, especially on defense.

“All we did was say ‘tackle’,” Tyrrell said. “Attack, play Hoban football and just tackle.”

His defense answered the call, shutting out the Gaels in the second half of a 43-14 win. The defense also put a touchdown of their own on the board.

With Hoban leading 27-14 midway with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jayvian Crable came around the left defensive edge and tracked down Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard. He took Sheppard to the ground and knocked the ball out in the process. As the ball bounced up the field. Hoban linebacker Cartier Williams scooped it up and took it 40 yards for a score.

“If you can hit the quarterback before he can throw, great things happen,” Tyrrell said. “That’s what we started to do in the second half and then we started poking the ball out.”

The defense then made another stand on the next series and on third down, a snap flew over Sheppard’s head. The Gaels tracked it down, but not before the ball had reached the 1-yard-line.

With the punt coming from the endzone, Hoban’s Tysen Campbell caught the ball and turned up field. Two cuts later, and he was sprinting into the endzone for another Hoban touchdown.

The Hoban defense missed too many tackles for Tyrrell’s liking in the first half, which is what led to the talk at halftime. He attributed it to the players just trying to think too much instead of just making the plays. The defensive leaders also talked to their younger teammates at the half, which helped lead to their second half resurgence.

“They came back great,” Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling said. “We have leaders like Tysen Campbell and JayMart (Jason Martin III). When they came together, they sat the defense down and told them what had to be done.”

And of course, the story of this one couldn’t be told without talking about Sperling.

The University at Buffalo commit had another monster game, as he carried the ball 18 times for 241 yards. Hoban had the lead before the score by Williams because on its first two possessions of the second half, Sperling scored on touchdown runs of 45 and 89 yards.

“He’s not bad,” Tyrrell said with a grin.

But the play of the game for Sperling wasn’t one of his two long runs – it was his first touchdown run of the game, a 34-yarder in the first quarter. He took the handoff and headed right only to find a defensive wall. He spun off the defenders and started sprinting to his left and then turned up field, where wide receivers Crable and Parker Falkenstein were waiting to block. Crable took out his defender and Falkenstein kept his from being able to pick which side Sperling was going to go, leading to Sperling bolting for the endzone.

“I knew my receivers were going to block,” Sperling said. “I saw Jay make that great block and then Parker leaving him vertical so I could pick which side I wanted to go. That’s props to them.”

The Knights trailed 14-7 when Iona Prep scored with 1:35 left in the second quarter, but Hoban’s offense took the field and had an answer. Quarterback Jacqai Long led the Knights on a drive that took up all but seven seconds of the clock and ended on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hightower. It was yet another sign of Hoban’s new quarterback starting to get his feet under him in the offense.

“The more Jacqai gets comfortable, the more we all get comfortable,” Tyrell said. “We are able to do more offensively every week when he is calm.”

And the more Hoban can lean on the passing game, the less they have to rely on Sperling. That just makes the Knights even more difficult to defend.

“We should be 50-50 (pass and run) like we were today and last week,” Tyrell said. “I want (the other team) to not know if we are running or throwing. Lamar only had 18 carries and that’s a good thing.”

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)