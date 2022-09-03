ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Columbus Police#American
NBC4 Columbus

Lion’s Den target of multiple thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lion’s Den on Roberts Road after visiting the adult store two days in a row, according to Columbus police. The couple is suspected of targeting the store on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy