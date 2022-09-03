Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kafe Kerouac gives opportunity for new, local artists to shineThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department. According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one […]
FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
WSYX ABC6
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death
Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
NBC4 Columbus
Lion’s Den target of multiple thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lion’s Den on Roberts Road after visiting the adult store two days in a row, according to Columbus police. The couple is suspected of targeting the store on...
Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
Dog stolen inside of car during Columbus mugging by teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman lost both her car and her dog when a group of suspects attacked her in an Easton parking lot, police said Tuesday. The attack happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 3700 block of Easton Market. The woman was walking her dog to her car when a stolen […]
18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school. Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed “a significant amount” of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his […]
WSYX ABC6
Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
wosu.org
Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis
The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
Customer’s gun stolen while paying at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who stole a gun while at a gas station. The suspect went around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 24 into a gas station in the 600 block of East Hudson Street, the Columbus Division of Police said. The suspect was standing in line at the counter […]
19-year-old critical after “possible accidental” shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. Police say a 19-year-old was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away at Polaris Parkway and South Old […]
Woman assaulted, Labrador Retriever stolen by teenagers in violent carjacking
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
614now.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting leads to crash near Polaris store
A 19 year-old is in critical condition after being shot in a car near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway, near Crumbl Cookies, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 5. Officers were on the lookout for a...
