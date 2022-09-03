ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb. When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response. “We all...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To President Trump Rally News

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on September 17 for a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Complicating matters for Trump and Vance is the fact the event will be held at the same time that Ohio State is hosting Toledo in football. Even though Youngstown, where...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For Opposing Fans

With Davante Adams gone, NFC North teams are thinking they might finally have a chance to unseat the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers has other ideas. The back-to-back NFL MVP has a harsh message for fans of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings who might be thinking it's their time.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chase Young Rumor Shot Down: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, Arizona Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki reported that Washington Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young "reaggravated" his knee injury while at Von Miller's camp. He said the team wasn't happy about this development. Well, it didn't take long for this report to get shot down. According to Nicki Jhabvala of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday

As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
