Stillwater, MN

Volleyball: River Falls surges past Ponies 3-1

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Not exactly easing its way into the season, the Stillwater volleyball team fell to River Falls 3-1 in a nonconference match on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the season opener for the Ponies (0-1), but the ninth match of the season for the Wildcats (12-0), who have advanced to the state tournament in Wisconsin each of the previous six seasons.

Stillwater came out strong while winning the first set, but the Wildcats responded for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-16 victory.

“We played really well that first game,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “It’s not like we played poorly, River Falls is a very strong team. Overall I’m pleaased with how the girls played. That was there ninth match and it was our first, but we did some really good things. It came down to consistency in the end.”

Tori Liljegren help lead the Stillwater attack early.

“Tori Liljegren had a good game,” Baumgard said. “She started really strong and in the first two sets was our top scorer for sure.”

Senior outside hitter Emily Elletson and setter Adison Benpard also played well, the coach suggested.

“Emily really stepped up,” Baumgard said. “We ran a 5-1 for the first time and her and Adison stepped up and played well, and in a new rotation, so that was really exciting. It’s early in the season and they did really well.”

But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the seasoned Wildcats.

“We just got outworked on the little things,” Baumgard said. “We definitely have some learning to do, but overall I am pleased with how the girls played.

“We let some of the long rallies go. We would start off a rally strong, but the longer the rally went the slower we got. That will come with the more games we play, the tenacity within the point is something we need to work on for sure.”

Senior Hannah Hebert was also strong for the Ponies. She was a back row player a year ago, but making a smooth transition to libero.

“Hannah had a heckuva game and made some big digs,” Baumgard said. “They have a big outside and Hannah dug her like crazy and completely threw off their momentum. I could tell she built some confidence with those plays as well.

“I told the girls it’s fun to get tested like this. You want a competitive schedule and you want to compete hard and the girls really responded to it.”

KFIL Radio

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
