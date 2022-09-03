ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle blaze at home near Walnut Creek fire station

WALNUT CREEK -- Crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the vicinity of the recently re-opened fire station in Walnut Creek at 700 Hawthorne Dr.

Owners were not home at the time, according to a social media post by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

There were no injuries reported as of 11:32 a.m.

The fire is under investigation.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Fast-moving 2-alarm fire in Martinez hills 75% contained

CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave

NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART work crews repairing heat-related kink in track

CONCORD --  Working through through the night, BART crews raced to repair a heat-related kink in a stretch of track between Concord and Pleasant Hill that halted trains on the Antioch line during Tuesday's heat wave. Officials said early Wednesday that trains were running again, but to expect delays."We have restored train service between Concord and Pleasant Hill," the agency said in an email. "But service is reduced to one track because crews are still in the area and need the space afforded by single tracking to complete repairs, which we hope to finish later this morning."By 6:30 a.m., the work...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier.The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.
RODEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff issues 145 parking citations near Stinson Beach

STINSON BEACH, Calif. - The Marin County Sheriff's Office urged people to be respectful of homeowners who live near Stinson Beach. That means paying attention to posted signs saying to not block driveways and avoid parking on landscaping. On Saturday, deputies issued 145 parking citations to drivers who didn't pay...
STINSON BEACH, CA
sftimes.com

2 hospitalized following Antioch collision, including infant

A 30-year-old woman and a three-month-old infant were hospitalized after suffering injuries from a late-night collision in Antioch on Monday. According to the Antioch Police Department, they received multiple calls reporting a collision with injuries near Delta fair Boulevard. Witnesses told police a sedan crossed the center median into the...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forward Progress Stopped in Brush Fire Along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

Forward progress of a brush fire along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has been stopped, firefighters said late Monday. The blaze sparked evacuation warnings after threatening structures near the highway in the area of Cummings Skyway and Franklin Canyon Road. Cal Fire said firefighters first on scene reported the blaze was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

6-month-old baby locked in hot car saved by Oakland fire crews

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland fire crews said they were able to save a baby who was locked in a hot car over the weekend. According to the department's Twitter post, they were notified of a 6-month-old baby who was locked in a family's car during Sunday's dangerous heat wave. "Truck...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car

One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car. According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland. Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thermostat hits 115 degrees in Brentwood leaving few places to escape the heat

BRENTWOOD (KPIX) - The heat wave sweeping the Bay Area has been especially brutal in Contra Costa County. After six days of hot weather Brentwood was expected to get up to 115 degrees on Tuesday..People tried to limit the time they spent outside and in the sun around downtown Brentwood, as another day of triple-digit temperatures left few options for relief from the heat. "It's cool, we're keeping the air on but we're trying to keep it on more at nighttime because it's cheaper," said Justice Smith, a Brentwood resident who walked to City Park with her daughter. "It's really refreshing...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) --  A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation.   Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

