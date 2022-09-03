GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eric Genrich says he will seek a second term as mayor of Green Bay. Genrich announced his intent to run for re-election Wednesday on Twitter. "I consider myself part of a project to make our city a place for everyone, to invest in infrastructure and public safety, to deepen our democracy and strengthen our community, and to grow an inclusive economy," he tweeted. "We've made progress on these fronts, but there is more of my time and energy that I'd like to give this effort, and that's why I'm running."

