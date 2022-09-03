Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Reading Success Summit aims to improve low proficiency scores
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The news is not great when it comes to young readers in Brown County. Proficiency scores have been declining over the past 5 years and recent data shows only 27% of students were meeting 3rd-grade reading targets. Community leaders will gather next month to take steps to turn those numbers around. The Reading Success Summit will take place on October 5, 2022 from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Resch Expo Center.
Sargento Foods mobile hiring tour making stops in Appleton and Fond du Lac
(WLUK) -- A cheese company is taking its hiring event on the road. Sargento Foods is hosting a three-day, five-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The mobile hiring event features Sargento’s iconic yellow trucks travelling to five different locations in four cities including Fond du Lac, Appleton, Milwaukee and West Bend.
UW-Oshkosh custodians protest against possibility of outsourcing work
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 custodians and grounds crew at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could be at risk of losing their state benefits. The university is considering outsourcing the work to a private company out of Tennessee, sparking a protest on campus. Lori Knudsen has worked as a custodian...
New tradition begins at Lawrence University with unveiling of new archway
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Lawrence University is starting a new tradition with the beginning of another school year. After a year in office, Lawrence University President Laurie Carter -- the school's first African American president in its 175-year history -- is excited to continue building new traditions. With the completion of...
Week 3 Review: Appleton North makes a statement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Appleton North entered the season a little off the radar after losing so many key players from last year's Level 4 playoff team, but as Week 3 showed, it doesn't matter. In the Game Time Game of the Week, the Lightning moved to 3-0 this year...
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 10 teams remain in same spot; Appleton North enters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One-third of the regular season is now completed and Week 3 lacked the most intrigue as all 11 teams in the FOX 11 Top 11 won. However, there is a change in the rankings as No. 11 Menasha has dropped out and Appleton North enters after a convincng win over Kaukauna.
Green Bay mayor Genrich says he will run for re-election
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eric Genrich says he will seek a second term as mayor of Green Bay. Genrich announced his intent to run for re-election Wednesday on Twitter. "I consider myself part of a project to make our city a place for everyone, to invest in infrastructure and public safety, to deepen our democracy and strengthen our community, and to grow an inclusive economy," he tweeted. "We've made progress on these fronts, but there is more of my time and energy that I'd like to give this effort, and that's why I'm running."
Operation Deer Watch tracks white-tailed population across state
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near Shiocton just...
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
A secret garden in Manitowoc still awaits you
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- West of the Lake Gardens in Manitowoc is encouraging people to take a trip as summer comes to an end. The six-acre oasis sits along Lake Michigan and has 12 different backyard gardens for you to explore. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent the morning at West of...
Door County Land Trust receives donation of 'ecologically rare' shoreline property
EGG HARBOR (WLUK) -- A piece of shoreline property in Door County is now protected land. Two parcels of shoreline property with high ecological significance, have been donated recently to the Door County Land Trust by the Nevins family. Once full-time residents of Door County, Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins...
Farmers' Market on Broadway begins shortened hours
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A sign the summer season is winding down -- the Farmers' Market on Broadway will begin its shortened hours. Starting Wednesday, the Farmers' Market on Broadway will be adjusted to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is due to an earlier sunset and ensures vendors can...
Discovery of 2 bodies in Appleton not considered suspicious
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they're investigating two bodies found at a building over the weekend. Officers say they don't think they were suspicious deaths. No names have been released. It's still an active investigation. No other details are known.
Recapping the Door County tourism season
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Door County is wrapping up its tourism season with many businesses saying it was a busy and successful summer. Kitty O' Reillys in Sturgeon Bay is having a good summer. The Irish Pub and other restaurants say the tourism season had a slow start, but once it ramped up, it stayed constant.
Point Beach State Forest bike trail to close for reconstruction work
(WLUK) -- A bicycle trail at Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County will be closed as crews begin reconstruction work. Work on the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail will begin Monday, Sept. 12. Therefore the trail will be closed from Sept. 12 through mid-October. During construction, visitors are encouraged to...
Green Bay police investigating 'peeping Tom' incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are investigating a "peeping Tom" incident on the city's east side. Authorities did not provide a specific date or location of the incident but did note that they've been noticing a pattern. Operations Commander Kevin Warych says they want to alert...
WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old
MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
'Aladdin' tickets go on sale next week at Fox Cities PAC
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Tickets for "Aladdin" at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center go on sale next week. The show is set to run at the PAC's Thrivent Hall Dec. 6-11. It's part of the Broadway Across America series. Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 in person at the PAC...
Defense in Green Bay homicide wants to blame another person for killing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – With legal maneuverings by both the prosecutors and defense, it appears there is another suspect in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos, who was allegedly killed due to a drug debt. The burned body of Mendez-Ramos was found on the edge of the UW-Green Bay campus...
Green Bay attorney charged with assaulting sheriff's deputy
(WLUK) – A defense attorney is charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy after a comedy concert in Ashwaubenon. Mark Howe had a balance of initial appearance Wednesday before a Kewaunee County judge in connection with the June 16 incident. He returns to court Oct. 24. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled on the count of resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm.
