ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

‘Some things are better experienced in-person’: NASA scrubs second launch attempt for Artemis I

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Y8Si_0hhBfPFI00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The second attempt of the Artemis I rocket launch was scrubbed because of a fuel leak.

Action News Jax Kennedy Dendy began speaking with people beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, as many already had tents and chairs set up.

Others were sound asleep in their vehicles.

John Cofer drove nearly 800 miles to Titusville from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The last launch he witnessed was Apollo 11 – the first mission to land humans on the moon.

“I thought it’d be interesting to compare the experience,” Cofer said. “I’m not going to be as close as I was in ‘69, but 8 million pounds of thrust makes quite a bit of noise.”

The scrub was called at 11:17 a.m. ET, three hours before the beginning of the launch window.

Chiquita Battles traveled from Houston but is a native Floridian

“I think it’s still a beautiful thing that everybody came out,” said Battles, who traveled from Houston.

Battles said she hopes she can make it to the next launch.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Battles said. “I’m a teacher, so I thought I’d come down for my students and film it and be able to share that experience with them.”

Michael Vinasco plans to come back for the next attempt but is grateful for the memories made.

“The kids came over from Spain,” Vinasco said. “They’re my nephews and wanted to see it up close.”

Others wanted to use the opportunity to inspire the next generation.

Grant Harkness has an extensive background in studying science. He brought a piece of the lunar meteorite to the attempted launch.

“I bring this with me to give the kids a chance to hold a piece of the moon,” Harkness said.

He and his family traveled from Iowa.

“Some things are better experienced in person,” Harkness said. “This is one of them.”

A group of students from the University of Alabama were in place and ready for Monday’s launch. They drove back to campus once it was scrubbed the first time – but returned Saturday.

“We’re all aerospace engineers, and we’re all super passionate about rocketry and space and engineering,” one student said.

The attempted launch brought a crowd filled with people of all ages.

Around 400,000 people were expected to fill the Space Coast in person Saturday.

Max Gul is a 7th-grade student who traveled from Philadelphia. His favorite subject is science.

“Because it changes all the time as NASA makes new discoveries,” Gul said.

Gul said he’ll be having a watch party from home for the next launch attempt.

“This happens all the time, so I’m not that mad,” Gul said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Iowa State
Titusville, FL
Business
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Cars
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Cars
Titusville, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Aerospace Engineers#Philadelphia#Scrubs#Floridian
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home

A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted

Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
111K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy