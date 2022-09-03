‘Some things are better experienced in-person’: NASA scrubs second launch attempt for Artemis I

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The second attempt of the Artemis I rocket launch was scrubbed because of a fuel leak.

Action News Jax Kennedy Dendy began speaking with people beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, as many already had tents and chairs set up.

Others were sound asleep in their vehicles.

John Cofer drove nearly 800 miles to Titusville from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The last launch he witnessed was Apollo 11 – the first mission to land humans on the moon.

“I thought it’d be interesting to compare the experience,” Cofer said. “I’m not going to be as close as I was in ‘69, but 8 million pounds of thrust makes quite a bit of noise.”

The scrub was called at 11:17 a.m. ET, three hours before the beginning of the launch window.

Chiquita Battles traveled from Houston but is a native Floridian

“I think it’s still a beautiful thing that everybody came out,” said Battles, who traveled from Houston.

Battles said she hopes she can make it to the next launch.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Battles said. “I’m a teacher, so I thought I’d come down for my students and film it and be able to share that experience with them.”

Michael Vinasco plans to come back for the next attempt but is grateful for the memories made.

“The kids came over from Spain,” Vinasco said. “They’re my nephews and wanted to see it up close.”

Others wanted to use the opportunity to inspire the next generation.

Grant Harkness has an extensive background in studying science. He brought a piece of the lunar meteorite to the attempted launch.

“I bring this with me to give the kids a chance to hold a piece of the moon,” Harkness said.

He and his family traveled from Iowa.

“Some things are better experienced in person,” Harkness said. “This is one of them.”

A group of students from the University of Alabama were in place and ready for Monday’s launch. They drove back to campus once it was scrubbed the first time – but returned Saturday.

“We’re all aerospace engineers, and we’re all super passionate about rocketry and space and engineering,” one student said.

The attempted launch brought a crowd filled with people of all ages.

Around 400,000 people were expected to fill the Space Coast in person Saturday.

Max Gul is a 7th-grade student who traveled from Philadelphia. His favorite subject is science.

“Because it changes all the time as NASA makes new discoveries,” Gul said.

Gul said he’ll be having a watch party from home for the next launch attempt.

“This happens all the time, so I’m not that mad,” Gul said.

