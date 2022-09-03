Read full article on original website
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
Man shot in head, killed on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., police say the male victim was near an alley in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
Chicago shootings leave 3 teens injured in Calumet Heights, Englewood
A pair of shootings Tuesday night have left three teenagers injured, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another wounded while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday night. Around 7:41 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when shots were fired. One of the male victims, a 31-year-old, was struck...
fox32chicago.com
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while near the sidewalk in Brighton Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:45 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both victims were struck in the leg. One was...
41-year-old man dead after stabbing in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Car lands upside-down on sidewalk after crash on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - The driver of a Ford Explorer traveling north on Dearborn Street ran a red light early Wednesday morning and hit another car. Police say the Ford hit a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Ohio Street before rolling over onto a downtown sidewalk. The driver of the Ford fled...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
Pregnant Woman Previously Reported Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family." Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after...
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
Fight between two men on CTA Blue Line train leads to robbery
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument and fight led to a robbery on the CTA Blue Line early Tuesday morning.A 28-year-old man and another man were yelling at each other when the altercation turned physical around 1:45 a.m. Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and got off the train at Jackson Boulevard. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with several bruises.No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
