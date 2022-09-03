ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while near the sidewalk in Brighton Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:45 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both victims were struck in the leg. One was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

41-year-old man dead after stabbing in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fight between two men on CTA Blue Line train leads to robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument and fight led to a robbery on the CTA Blue Line early Tuesday morning.A 28-year-old man and another man were yelling at each other when the altercation turned physical around 1:45 a.m. Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and got off the train at Jackson Boulevard. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with several bruises.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
CHICAGO, IL

