Watch Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Photo: Getty Images

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert is currently underway at London’s Wembley Stadium. Hours after Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters opened the show with an emotional speech dedicated to the late drummer , his daughter Violet took the stage to perform covers from two beloved artists — Jeff Buckley and Amy Winehouse .

Before Violet kicked off her stunning renditions of Buckley's "Last Goodbye" and "Grace," Grohl told the audience about Hawkins' love for music and Jeff Buckley. “So over the years, Taylor Hawkins turned me onto so much music,” he shared. “He was a musicologist, he knew more about music than anyone I’ve ever met in my life." Grohl continued, “He constantly turned me onto albums I’d never heard before. One of them was Jeff Buckley’s ‘Grace’, which is a classic album. So tonight, seeing as we’re honoring the music that Taylor loved, we’re gonna play a couple of songs from Jeff Buckley’s Grace ."

Violet was joined by a band comprised of her father on drums, Alain Johannes , Jason Falkner , and Chris Chaney . Later in the show, she was joined by Mark Ronson , Chris Chaney , and Jason Falkner to cover Amy Winehouse’s iconic track “Valerie.” The tribute show can be streamed live on Paramount+ and will also be available on CBS, Pluto TV, and MTV's YouTube channel.

Watch footage of both of the covers below: