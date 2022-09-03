Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier admits to 'coachspeak' reaction to Florida being ranked, moving on from Utah
Billy Napier is already dealing with rising expectations as Florida had the biggest upset of last week with a surprising victory over No. 7 Utah. Florida went from being unranked to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “I think obviously people watch us play and develop...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup
Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
Gators Catapult Into AP Top 25 After Week One Upset Over Utah
The Florida Gators arrive in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week two at No. 12.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms
Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
floridaing.com
What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida
If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
WCJB
Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Public Schools face teacher vacancies amid statewide school staff shortage
With four months to go, the finish line was in sight for Jasmine Ver Bust’s junior year at Gainesville High School. To her dismay, two of her teachers unexpectedly left. “I personally feel like my education was sort of robbed for a few months,” Ver Bust said. Now...
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
WCJB
Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0