Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup

Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Football
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Alabama State
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms

Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
HORSESHOE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheartoswego.com

Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
FULTON, NY
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
