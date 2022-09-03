Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Related
BPD seeks public’s help in ID’ing ‘grandparent scam’ suspect who bilked man of thousands
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Area A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571. Boston police detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an alleged scam that took place in downtown Boston. On Aug. 2, someone allegedly claiming to be a...
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
Police drone helps locate missing child on Duxbury Beach
DUXBURY, Mass. — Some quick action - and the use of a drone- helped police track down a missing child on Duxbury Beach on Saturday. It happened during the town’s Labor Day Beach party which featured an evening of music and a beach bonfire. Duxbury Police say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Portsmouth Crash
A 22-year-old is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said. Portsmouth police officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to the crash on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road and found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the Portsmouth emergency room where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Help ID'ing Reckless Dirtbikers in Sandwich
Authorities in Sandwich, Massachusetts are asking the public for help identifying three off-road dirtbikers accused of recklessly driving their vehicles on a main road. A video shared by the Sandwich Police Department on its Facebook page shows the dirtbikers in action on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town on Sunday around 2:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton
Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Thieves Steal $1,300 of Clothing & Boots from TJ Maxx
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to TJ Maxx at Shoppers World on Friday, September 2 for two thieves who stole clothes and boots. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road at 2:35 p.m. on September 2. A woman and a man reportedly stole clothing & boots worth a...
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
NECN
Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton
A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said. The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.
Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave
A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of beating his partner and then beating an animal causing its eventual death
A Massachusetts man is being accused of beating his partner and then beating an animal causing its eventual death. According to Mansfield Police, on Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers responded to an address on North Main Street in Mansfield for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival of...
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
Comments / 0