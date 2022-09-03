Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
KCTV 5
Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
Police: Suspect in Excelsior Springs homicide captured in Texas
One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
New charity next to Belton police station hit twice by thieves before opening
The Family Resource Centers of Missouri pantry in Belton has been burglarized twice the past two weeks before it can even open its doors.
KMZU
Troopers say intoxication likely cause of injury crash
PETTIS COUNTY, MO - Two Sedalia residents are hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Pettis County. Highway Patrol says the vehicle did not properly negotiate a curve, began skidding, and overturned off the left side of southbound Route TT near McVey. Driver, Brandon Culbreth, and passenger Gail Gonzalez were listed...
krcgtv.com
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death
The family of a Holts Summit woman killed when a truck hit her in 2020 in Jefferson City has sued the truck driver, his employer and another driver over her death. The post Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Suspect charged after police pursuit through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department. Sean...
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol officials arrest man involved in crash that killed three-year-old
MORGAN COUNTY — Highway Patrol officials arrested a man after a crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday. According to the arrest report, Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was arrested Sunday at 2:35 p.m. He was arrested for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side...
kjluradio.com
Three Camden County men, one woman, face drug charges after search in Linn Creek
Three Camden County men and a woman face drug charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched a home on Walnut Street early Tuesday morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jefferson City apartment fire displaces several people
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. The post Jefferson City apartment fire displaces several people appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces several felony charges for stealing vehicles
A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges connected to a series of motor vehicle thefts over the last month. Dorian Lee, 21, is charged with one count of felony stealing, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, one count of attempting to steal a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree property damage.
