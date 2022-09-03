ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
Troopers say intoxication likely cause of injury crash

PETTIS COUNTY, MO - Two Sedalia residents are hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Pettis County. Highway Patrol says the vehicle did not properly negotiate a curve, began skidding, and overturned off the left side of southbound Route TT near McVey. Driver, Brandon Culbreth, and passenger Gail Gonzalez were listed...
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three Camden County men, one woman, face drug charges after search in Linn Creek

Three Camden County men and a woman face drug charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched a home on Walnut Street early Tuesday morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
