West Bend, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years

WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WAUKESHA, WI
WausauPilot

Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades

KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
KOHLER, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3955 S 17th Place Sheboygan WI

Adorable ranch in a lovely location. Job transfer is the only reason for listing. Welcome to this appealing home conveniently located on Sheboygan’s Southside. Corner windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Cute, clean and cozy kitchen is centrally located in the home. It opens to the nice sized dining area featuring a patio door to the deck. Fully fenced yard with mature trees make for the perfect outdoor space for fall. The lower level is open, ready for your rec room finishes. Many updates throughout the years makes this home ”the one”!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Q985

Fans Of Peanut Butter & Jelly Love This Special Shop In Wisconsin

There's a store in Wisconsin that specializes in everything peanut butter and jelly. There are a lot of contenders in the competition. When it comes to America's favorite sandwich, only one choice sits on the top of the lunch mountain. That is the peanut butter sandwich and jelly. That tasty meal transcends generations and backgrounds.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study

Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
WEST BEND, WI
royalpurplenews.com

The Duke comes to Whitewater

There is a man out there who claims to be a “playful wordsmith,” a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer’, all in one. This man, known as Duke Otherwise, was invited to Whitewater for a one night only music extravaganza to prove this to a group of Whitewaters most precious members: the children! On Sept. 1, 2022 Duke Otherwise performed in Cravath Lake Park for the annual Concerts in the Park & Family Fun Night.
WHITEWATER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room announces grand opening in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – A snapshot of the new Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room, 120 N. Main Street in the lower level of the Millstream Building in Hartford, WI. Owners Bill and Ane Ohm agreed to a snapshot of the interior and the back patio overlooking the river. The grand opening date has also been determined. The short video has the announcement.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
WEST BEND, WI

