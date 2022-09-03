ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas school district investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context

By Dave Burge
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.”

Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that is being circulated was taken out of context and was part of a larger discussion and exercise on political questions during an introduction to “The Crucible.” The students made their comments on social media.

A 16-second clip posted on social media showed the following exchange:

On the Whiteboard: “Age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.”

Teacher: “You’re not allowed to label people like that.”

Entire class: “They are called pedophiles.”

Teachers: “Stop it.”

Teacher: “We’re not going to call them that.”

Teacher: “We’re going to call them MAPS.”

Teacher: “Minor Attracted Person.”

“So don’t judge people because they want to have sex with 5-year-olds.”

A handful of viewers have reached out to KTSM, expressing concern or even outrage.

The school district issued the following statement: “El Paso Independent School District has been made aware of a classroom situation and has promptly initiated an investigation. Any allegation of potential misconduct is investigated thoroughly and the safety of our students is a top priority. As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be shared at this time.”

Lorrie Tolbert
4d ago

I'm sure it wasn't taken out of context all of this stuff these teachers are trying to indoctrinate the children into these lifestyles and grooming them to become okay with being touched by adults and these people should be prosecuted and held accountable.

diane sagan
3d ago

when schools but that garbage in students heads, it can never be removed. you can't undo that. you can't unring a bell..that teacher should never be allowed in another Texas classroom.and should be personally sued by the students parents for 2 million dollars each..the school officials who hired that teacher should also be personally sued by the parents for their wreckless and child abuse charges. and be banned form any and all Texas schools.

Nutron Phantom
4d ago

Here’s a New Thought! Why don’t you teach our children the Actual Subjects you were hired to teach..

